Water rescue teams called to help stranded female near Taynuilt

By Michelle Henderson
November 6, 2021, 3:00 pm Updated: November 6, 2021, 3:11 pm
Scottish fire and rescue service at Old Church Road in Torry. Picture by Kenny Elrick 27/05/2021

A woman has been successfully rescued after getting into difficulty in a river near Taynuilt.

Emergency crews were called to the Bridge of Awe area shortly after noon to assist a female out of the River Awe.

Water rescue units from Fort William and Oban fire stations were scrambled to the scene around 12:18pm as part of a large scale rescue operation.

The female casualty was swiftly located by fire crews upon their arrival, before being returned to dry land safe and well and uninjured a short time later.

Fire crews from Killin, Tyndrum and Appin were also dispatched to the area to assist.

 

 

 

 

