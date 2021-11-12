Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Regional breakdown: Scotland records 17 more Covid deaths including two in Grampian

By Ellie Milne
November 12, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 3:26 pm
A total of 3,349 positive Covid cases have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

A further 17 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Scotland, including two in Grampian.

NHS Grampian has reported 11 coronavirus deaths in the past seven days, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 550.

A total of 9,375 people from across Scotland have now lost their lives to the virus.

According to the latest government data, 3,349 positive cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours – with a test positivity rate of 9.8%.

This is a slight increase on yesterday’s figure of 3,340.

There are currently 759 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the country, with 55 of those in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has reported more than 2,000 Covid cases in the past seven days with 395 since yesterday.

There were 147 new cases in Aberdeen City, 155 in Aberdeenshire and 91 in Moray.

The health board is the fourth highest in Scotland for reporting cases since the pandemic began – with a total of 50,733.

NHS Highland has recorded 256 new cases, which is a decrease of 37 on yesterday’s number.

In the Highlands region there were 192 cases while another 64 were in Argyll and Bute.

A total of 150 positive cases have been reported in Orkney in the past seven days. Its health board has recorded a trend in rising cases with 12 yesterday and 28 today.

A further 16 cases have been reported in the Western Isles alongside five in Shetland.

Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics

Vaccine roll-out

Across Scotland, a total of 4,325,523 people have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The number of people who have had their second dose has also risen to 3,922,893.

The roll-out of the booster vaccine programme is also continuing with a further 35,374 getting the jab in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total of boosters distributed to 1,120,265.

More than half of 12 to 15-year-olds have now received their first does of the vaccine – currently 55.8% – while 76.1% of 16 to 17-year-olds have had theirs.

The latest data shows that the roll-out has stalled among 18 to 29-year-olds, with 78.4% having one dose and 68.5% having received both.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal