Regional breakdown: Scotland records 17 more Covid deaths including two in Grampian

A further 17 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Scotland, including two in Grampian.

NHS Grampian has reported 11 coronavirus deaths in the past seven days, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 550.

A total of 9,375 people from across Scotland have now lost their lives to the virus.

According to the latest government data, 3,349 positive cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours – with a test positivity rate of 9.8%.

This is a slight increase on yesterday’s figure of 3,340.

There are currently 759 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the country, with 55 of those in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has reported more than 2,000 Covid cases in the past seven days with 395 since yesterday.

There were 147 new cases in Aberdeen City, 155 in Aberdeenshire and 91 in Moray.

The health board is the fourth highest in Scotland for reporting cases since the pandemic began – with a total of 50,733.

NHS Highland has recorded 256 new cases, which is a decrease of 37 on yesterday’s number.

In the Highlands region there were 192 cases while another 64 were in Argyll and Bute.

A total of 150 positive cases have been reported in Orkney in the past seven days. Its health board has recorded a trend in rising cases with 12 yesterday and 28 today.

A further 16 cases have been reported in the Western Isles alongside five in Shetland.

Vaccine roll-out

Across Scotland, a total of 4,325,523 people have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The number of people who have had their second dose has also risen to 3,922,893.

The roll-out of the booster vaccine programme is also continuing with a further 35,374 getting the jab in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total of boosters distributed to 1,120,265.

More than half of 12 to 15-year-olds have now received their first does of the vaccine – currently 55.8% – while 76.1% of 16 to 17-year-olds have had theirs.

The latest data shows that the roll-out has stalled among 18 to 29-year-olds, with 78.4% having one dose and 68.5% having received both.