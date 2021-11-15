Planning ahead: Pizzeria expansion in Inverness city centre among latest plans lodged to Highland Council

Here we take a look at some of the noteworthy planning applications submitted to Highland Council in the past seven days.

There is pizza on the menu with a dram for a follow up, followed by changes in use of a former Caithness mill and the installation of a holiday cabin in Brora.

A larger taste of Italy

An Inverness pizzeria is seeking to expand into its neighbouring premise on the city’s Stephens Brae.

Cheese and Tomatin, who specialise in showcasing Scottish ingredients on traditional Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizza, has submitted an application to expand into number 12 Stephens Brae.

The restaurant, which occupies 10 Stephens Brae, is seeking to change the use of the premise from class 1, a shop, to class 3, a food and drink establishment.

12 Stephens Brae was formerly the home of Eastgate Pets, however, the shop has been vacant since the business relocated in March.

Whisky distillery planned for Dornoch Firth estate

After 130 years of family ownership, a distillery could be coming to Easter Fearn, near Ardgay.

Charlie Brooke’s family has owned the 13,000-acre Midfearn Estate, where the distillery has been proposed.

Warehousing buildings, bottling facilities, a tank farm, an energy centre, a long sea outfall and other associated infrastructure is also included in the application to be considered by the local authority.

Proposed by Midfearn Distillery Company Ltd, the production facility will be located around three miles outside of Ardgay.

The distillery’s location is close to the Midfearn Distillery, which was established in 1798 by local businessman, George Ross.

It closed after just a few short years, with Mr Brooke, the estate’s owner, keen to bring a facility back to the area.

High quality whisky to be produced with low emissions

Mr Brooke said: “The Scotch whisky industry has advanced significantly since the opening of the first Midfearn Distillery and we will not only set out to make a distinctive and high-quality whisky, but we will prioritise environmental sustainability and work towards carbon neutrality at every stage of the project.

“This is a family business that will build and grow this enterprise on a beautiful site within the Dornoch Firth National Scenic Area and we look forward to working with the local community to return whisky-making to Easter Fearn, with all the benefits that will bring to the economy of the area.”

The Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) was submitted last week.

Caithness mill house could become home

In Caithness, a former mill house in Lyth could be transformed into a dwelling under proposed plans.

The application, submitted on behalf of Mr and Mrs A Wilson, would also deliver a sewage treatment plant.

The former blacksmiths workshop and watermill has been listed on the market for some time, with previous planning expiring in 2012.

If planning is granted, it could become a three bedroom family dwelling house.

Holiday cabin proposed on croft land in Brora

Plans have also been submitted for the creation of a holiday cabin near Brora.

The application, from Mr Blair Colvin and Miss Judith Matheson, would deliver a change of use for a 150 square metre site of croft land into the accommodation facility.

A septic tank and soakaway would also be installed on the land, located 50 metres to the north of Sputieburn.

House on Knoydart estate

Associated works for a dwelling house has also been proposed in Knoydart.

Kilchoan Estate Company (Knoydart) has put forward plans for the house’s creation on the remote peninsula.

The house would be constructed approximately 360 metres to the south of Kilchoan Farmhouse, at Inverie, adjacent to the estate’s Fank.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal at: wam.highland.gov.uk/wam/.

