More schools closed in Highlands due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

By Craig Munro and Joe Cawthorn
November 15, 2021, 8:38 am Updated: November 15, 2021, 9:52 am
Lochinver Primary in Sutherland. Picture by Sandy McCook

Four schools and nurseries in the Highlands are closed on Monday with 60 pupils spending the day at home.

Highland Council announced the closure of Lochinver Primary in Sutherland, which has two classrooms and 28 pupils, on Monday morning.

The school serves the coastal village of Lochinver as well as the neighbouring settlements of Achmelvich, Inverkirkaig and Elphin.

The local authority later confirmed the closure was due to Covid.

It is joined by Carbost Primary and Carbost Primary Nursery on Skye, which are both closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Durness Primary Nursery is also closed to students.

The closures result in 60 pupils in total being off school on Monday morning.

Covid cases forced closures last week

Covid cases forced a number of schools across the region to shut last week.

Charleston Academy, Inverness High, Grantown Grammar and Knockbreck Primary were among the closures or partial closures, meaning hundreds of students across the region were forced to stay at home.

Covid is getting ‘busier’: Why are hundreds of Highland pupils off school this week?

Last Tuesday, a Highland spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, some schools are temporarily closed as staff members, identified as close contacts, are following public health advice to self-isolate and book a PCR test.

“Individual schools will contact parents and carers when they are ready to reopen, and we would like to thank the affected school communities for their continued understanding and patience.

“The Highland Council continues to work in close partnership with NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team.”

