Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man turned to dealing cannabis to pay debt to ‘unpleasant’ people

By Jenni Gee
November 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Tain Sheriff Court.

A man caught with more than 750g of cannabis in his house was selling drugs to pay off debts to “unpleasant” people.

Ian Jaffray, 32, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supplying of the Class B drug.

The offence came to light when officers attended Jaffray’s home on Riverside Road, Alness, on July 24 this year for an unrelated matter and spotted signs of drug use.

Jaffray then led police to a kitchen cupboard in which various tubs and bags of cannabis had been stashed.

Drug paraphernalia and a smell of cannabis

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said: “They observed various drug paraphernalia, signs of drug consumption and a strong smell of cannabis. The accused disclosed to officers that he had cannabis in the kitchen cupboard and showed them where it was.”

The court heard police then recovered multiple containers including bags and tubs containing varying amounts of green herbal matter.  The total weight of cannabis recovered was 754.7g, however, no value was given.

Mrs Gair told the court: “The accused did not provide any information to the police as to who had provided him with the drugs. He was arrested and made no reply to the caution or charge.”

A debt he owed to ‘unpleasant’ people

Solicitor Neil Wilson told the court that his client, who had suffered trauma, turned to dealing after amassing arrears of his own.

“He was trying to pay off a debt he owed to no doubt fairly unpleasant people.”

Addressing sentencing options for his client he said: “There are underlying difficulties which, if properly addressed, would be of help to Mr Jaffray and help to the community at large.”

As a direct alternative to a custodial sentence, Sheriff Gary Aitken placed Jaffray on a community payback order with 18 months supervision and 100 hours of unpaid work.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]