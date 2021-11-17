Car forced off Highland road after attempted overtake by oncoming vehicle

A car was forced off a Highland road when an oncoming vehicle tried to overtake another vehicle.

An orange car was travelling on the A832 between the Tore roundabout and Marybank when it attempted an overtake, causing another vehicle to leave the road.

Appeal for witnesses or dash cam footage for careless driving which occurred on 05/10/21 on the A832 Muir of Ord, where an orange car has attempted an overtake causing another vehicle to leave the road.

Any information contact 101 quote PS20211005-1563 pic.twitter.com/9uFAHkjHYI — Northern Police (@northernPolice) November 17, 2021

The incident happened near Muir of Ord on October 5.

Police are now appealing for motorists travelling along that route to check their dashcam footage to aid them in their investigations.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101.