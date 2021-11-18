Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Old Forge campaigners launch crowdfunding drive to complete buyout of Britain’s most remote pub

By David Mackay
November 18, 2021, 11:34 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 11:40 am
The Old Forge on the Knoydart peninsula can only be accessed by an 18-mile trek or by boat. Photo: Baird Lumsden

Campaigners aiming to buy Britain’s most remote pub, The Old Forge, in the Highlands are poised to launch the final phase of their campaign with a crowdfunding drive.

The Old Forge Community Benefit Society has already raised £250,000 through a share offer in the Knoydart business.

Now the campaign group aiming to secure of the future of the pub, which is only accessible by an 18-mile hike or by a seven-mile boat trip, have launched a £40,000 fundraising drive to complete the massive appeal.

What is the money needed for?

The Old Forge was put up for sale in January by its Belgian owner who blamed Brexit and Covid for his decision.

Locals in Inverie, which is on the shore of the Knoydart peninsula, quickly organised a campaign to secure the future of the building for residents.

🌟 Raise the Bar 🌟Here's Isla talking about one of our crowdfunder rewards which will be available. The name of your choice will be inscribed on a new bespoke bar-top which will be hewn from Knoydart timber, crafted by local tradespeople, engraved and resin sealed to protect for infinity. All our supporters will also be added in to the 'Forge Family Tree' book which will take pride of place in the pub. You really will be part of the furniture. 🌟 Crowdfund launches on Thursday at midday! 🌟

Posted by The Old Forge CBS on Monday, 15 November 2021

The premises has been put on the market for offers over £425,000 with campaigners needing to raise money for the buyout. A formal bid is in the process of being submitted.

Meanwhile, upgrades are planned for the bar area once the purchase is complete with more work planned to ensure the building, which was built as a blacksmith’s forge, lasts for future generations.

Initially it was feared that crowdfunding would have to make up about half of the total project costs.

However, a £500,000 boost from the Scottish Land Fund and a further £219,000 from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund has reduced the burden.

How is the crowdfunding campaign working?

The Old Forge Community Benefit Society wants to raise £40,000 as part of the crowdfunding campaign in just 30 days.

The initiative was launched on Thursday, November 18 with organisers offering perks to those who pledge money.

Campaigners want to secure The Old Forge for future generations. Photo: Old Forge Community Benefit Society.

Benefits on offer include having your name engraved on a new timber bar-top to be made from local timber as well as discount cards, invites to virtual pub nights and special merchandise.

Committee member Isla Miller said: “The crowdfund campaign is the last piece of the puzzle in our complex fundraising strategy.

“Originally, we thought we would need to crowdfund for half the money needed to buy the Old Forge which was such a daunting prospect, but we have been really lucky to be successful in our grant applications and the community share offer.

“With money in the bank already we need this last part for us to be able to carry out the work needed to make the building last for future generations.”

You can support The Old Forge crowdfunding campaign online here

