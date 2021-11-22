Planning ahead: Wind measuring device part of proposals lodged with Highland Council

Here we take a look at a selection of the interesting and slightly unusual plans lodged with Highland Council over the course of the past seven days.

Substations and wind measuring devices are proposed, alongside the erection of a plaque in Inverness and the creation of a dry valet facility for a north dealership.

Wind measuring device proposed near Dunbeath

Erection of a temporary 80-metre (262ft) anemometer has been proposed near Dunbeath.

The device, proposed by Energiekontor UK Ltd, a company who specialise in the development and management of wind farms and solar parks, is used to gather wind speeds.

The proposal has been put forward to extend the timeframe in which the anemometer can be present, after a measuring device was already in place on the site.

Energiekontor has said the device is to measure for the proposed Bad Fearn Wind Farm, which is currently subject of an appeal to the Scottish Government.

Highland Council threw out plans for the six-turbine farm, at a height of 149.9m, earlier this year.

A final decision of the appeal to the Scottish Government’s planning and environmental appeals division is expected in in January 2022.

Meter proposed on grazing land

Within the application, submitted by Cameron Gall, the temporary measuring device could be in place for up to two years.

It will be placed on the eastern slope of Wag Hill, approximately 4.5km (2.8miles) to the north west of Dunbeath.

The land, owned by Dunbeath Estate owner Stuart Wyndham Murray Threipland, is occasionally used for livestock grazing.

The single mast would be supported by guywires.

Josephine Tey to be honoured by plaque

A plaque could be erected on a B-listed building in Inverness paying homage to playwright and crime novelist Josephine Tey.

The blue plaque, proposed by Highland Housing Alliance, would replicate similar signage marking significant points around the city by Inverness City Heritage Trust.

Proposed on Merchant House, 53 Castle Street, the sign would mark the family business of Ms Tey, the Mackintosh Fruit Shop.

Josephine Tey was the pseudonym used by Elizabeth MacKintosh.

The dilapidated building is currently being transformed into one retail unit and eight flats.

Ms Tey’s final novel, The Daughter of Time, which was released in 1951, will be included on the plaque, which explored a modern police officer’s investigation into alleged crimes of King Richard III of England.

Crime novelist SG MacLean previously said: “I think it would be an excellent idea to have a plaque on the site in Castle Street.

“I think the city should celebrate its literary heritage and that given Josephine Tey’s huge success during her lifetime and the fact that her work is still cherished by readers of crime fiction the world over, it seems an omission not to mark her strong ties with Inverness in this way.”

Substation proposed on Longman Drive

Across the city, a substation is proposed in the Longman area of Inverness.

Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution Plc have submitted the prior notification to Highland Council for the construction of the 33/11kV substation.

The proposed development area is currently being used as a switching station on land classed as “operational”.

The new building would house plant machinery and would measure 17 metres (55ft) by 18 metres (59ft), at a height of 7.65 metres (25ft).

It will be constructed of Kingspan KS panels and will be finished in Van Dyke Brown.

Arnold Clark seeks dry valet facility

Car dealer Arnold Clark has submitted an application to the local authority for a building to allow for dry valeting of vehicles.

The facility would make use of the current water supply and would be constructed on the dealers current courtyard.

Office for Mallaig Harbour Authority

Mallaig Harbour Authority is seeking to replace its current portacabin with a fixed office.

The proposal, submitted by Mrs J McDonnell, would cover an area of land measuring 35 square metres.

Mallaig once served as Europe’s largest herring port during the 60s and 70s.

