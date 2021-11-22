Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Planning ahead: Wind measuring device part of proposals lodged with Highland Council

By Chris MacLennan
November 22, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 22, 2021, 8:26 am
A substation, an anemometer and a commemorative plaque have been proposed as part of the latest plans lodged to Highland Council

Here we take a look at a selection of the interesting and slightly unusual plans lodged with Highland Council over the course of the past seven days. 

Substations and wind measuring devices are proposed, alongside the erection of a plaque in Inverness and the creation of a dry valet facility for a north dealership.

Wind measuring device proposed near Dunbeath

Erection of a temporary 80-metre (262ft) anemometer has been proposed near Dunbeath.

The device, proposed by Energiekontor UK Ltd, a company who specialise in the development and management of wind farms and solar parks, is used to gather wind speeds.

The proposal has been put forward to extend the timeframe in which the anemometer can be present, after a measuring device was already in place on the site.

Energiekontor has said the device is to measure for the proposed Bad Fearn Wind Farm, which is currently subject of an appeal to the Scottish Government.

The 80m tall anemometer has been proposed near Dunbeath (image for illustrative purposes)

Highland Council threw out plans for the six-turbine farm, at a height of 149.9m, earlier this year.

A final decision of the appeal to the Scottish Government’s planning and environmental appeals division is expected in in January 2022.

Meter proposed on grazing land

Within the application, submitted by Cameron Gall, the temporary measuring device could be in place for up to two years.

It will be placed on the eastern slope of Wag Hill, approximately 4.5km (2.8miles) to the north west of Dunbeath.

The land, owned by Dunbeath Estate owner Stuart Wyndham Murray Threipland, is occasionally used for livestock grazing.

The single mast would be supported by guywires.

Josephine Tey to be honoured by plaque

A plaque could be erected on a B-listed building in Inverness paying homage to playwright and crime novelist Josephine Tey.

The blue plaque, proposed by Highland Housing Alliance, would replicate similar signage marking significant points around the city by Inverness City Heritage Trust.

Proposed on Merchant House, 53 Castle Street, the sign would mark the family business of Ms Tey, the Mackintosh Fruit Shop.

Support has gathered in recent times for a plaque to honour Josephine Tey

Josephine Tey was the pseudonym used by Elizabeth MacKintosh.

The dilapidated building is currently being transformed into one retail unit and eight flats.

Ms Tey’s final novel, The Daughter of Time, which was released in 1951, will be included on the plaque, which explored a modern police officer’s investigation into alleged crimes of King Richard III of England.

The proposed plaque, right, to honour Josephine Tey next to an existing sign in the city

Crime novelist SG MacLean previously said: “I think it would be an excellent idea to have a plaque on the site in Castle Street.

“I think the city should celebrate its literary heritage and that given Josephine Tey’s huge success during her lifetime and the fact that her work is still cherished by readers of crime fiction the world over, it seems an omission not to mark her strong ties with Inverness in this way.”

Substation proposed on Longman Drive

Across the city, a substation is proposed in the Longman area of Inverness.

Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution Plc have submitted the prior notification to Highland Council for the construction of the 33/11kV substation.

The proposed development area is currently being used as a switching station on land classed as “operational”.

The new building would house plant machinery and would measure 17 metres (55ft) by 18 metres (59ft), at a height of 7.65 metres (25ft).

It will be constructed of Kingspan KS panels and will be finished in Van Dyke Brown.

Arnold Clark seeks dry valet facility

Car dealer Arnold Clark has submitted an application to the local authority for a building to allow for dry valeting of vehicles.

The facility would make use of the current water supply and would be constructed on the dealers current courtyard.

Office for Mallaig Harbour Authority

Mallaig Harbour Authority is seeking to replace its current portacabin with a fixed office.

The proposal, submitted by Mrs J McDonnell, would cover an area of land measuring 35 square metres.

Mallaig once served as Europe’s largest herring port during the 60s and 70s.

Mallaig Harbour

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal at: wam.highland.gov.uk/wam/

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

