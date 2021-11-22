Deveronvale hit 10 without reply against Fort William; Brechin ease to Lossie victory

Deveronvale hit double figures against Fort William thanks to five goals in either half.

The full-time whistle would have come as a relief to the Claggan Park side who travelled to Princess Royal Park with only 11 players.

Former Inverurie Locos forward Andy Hunter featured as a trialist for Vale and scored a hat-trick.

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart said: “Sometimes in this kind of a game when you score early you can take your foot off the gas and go through the motions so the players deserve praise.

“After the hard week we have had, going out of two cups despite not playing badly, we needed a response and I am delighted with the boys for doing so well.

“Our trialist scored three times and we will see what happens regarding signing him as he has offers from other clubs and it will be a decision that he has to make where he wants to play his football.”

📸 Our matchday gallery from today’s 10-0 victory will be available to view on Monday! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/q9wttOKxRl — Deveronvale Football Club (@DeveronvaleFC) November 20, 2021

Fort coach Tommy Lee Taylor said his team gave Vale far too much respect.

He said: “With having no subs to come on when you lose a player to injury things got even harder but the boys gave their all.

“Our keeper (Mateusz Kulbacki) was superb, as he has been all season while Connor Reeves gave us a bit of width on the left wing.

“However when you turn up with 11 players for a game at this level you are going to be found out as fatigue set in with us being unable to change personnel.”

Max Stewart put Vale ahead in the first minute with trialist Hunter netting in the seventh minute and then again 19 minutes later.

Innes McKay slammed home number four after 27 minutes before Ross Aitken claimed the fifth seven minutes before the break.

David Nyembwe limped off injured five minutes into the second period and the ten men of Fort conceded goal number six with a James Connelly penalty a minute later.

Michael Watson netted twice in the 55th and 58th minutes before Hunter completed his hat trick a minute later before Dane Ballard completed the scoring after 67 minutes.

Brechin City 5-1 Lossiemouth

Brechin City romped home to a resounding 5-0 victory over Lossiemouth at Glebe Park to move up to second place in the Highland League table, three points behind leaders Fraserburgh.

It was City’s third 5-0 victory in succession and the final scoreline could have been much more emphatic if it hadn’t been for the Coasters trialist goalkeeper Danny Hall who produced a string of superb saves to keep the final score to a respectable level

City manager Andy Kirk said: “We were in control for the whole match but I was disappointed with our first-half performance.

“I thought that we were very, very slow. We didn’t move the ball quickly enough and we didn’t show enough energy off the ball.

“We spoke to the players at half-time and asked them to increase the levels, to move the ball quicker and sharper and to make sure we had players in the box to take advantage.

“The players certainly responded and but for some terrific goalkeeping the winning margin could have been greater.

“That’s now three 5-0 victories on the trot and three successive clean sheets so overall I have to be happy.”

🍾 Man of the match this afternoon was Michael Paton, seen here receiving his award of Glencadam Single Malt Whisky from match sponsors Steven Mew & guests pic.twitter.com/xR1Pc0I5gT — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) November 20, 2021

Michael Paton set his side on the road to victory in the seventh minute when he fired home a drive from the edge of the box but despite having the lion’s share of territorial advantage, City couldn’t add to their tally before half-time.

However after substitute Garry Wood had doubled his side’s lead four minutes into the second half it was one way traffic towards the visitors goal with goalkeeper Hall performing heroics as City piled on the pressure.

However, he was helpless to stop two close-range finishes from substitute David Cox in the 84th and 85th minutes before Max Kucheraivyi completed the scoring on the stroke of full-time.

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell was philosophical following his side’s defeat.

He said: “We suffered a heavy defeat today and it could have been heavier if it wasn’t for our trialist goalkeeper Danny who performed brilliantly on his debut.

“Having said that I was disappointed with the late goals we lost and I thought a couple may have been offside.”