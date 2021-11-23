Wedding photos, a shop and charging points: Highland Council investigating how to make money off the Old Man of Storr

It has starred in movies, adverts and pop star videos and now Highland Council is considering how to make money off the Old Man of Storr on Skye itself.

According to a report, the pinnacle on the Trotternish Ridge could prove a big cash generator for the authority.

The council said it attracts 200,000 visitors a year, many of them from overseas, and is frequently used as a backdrop for wedding photographs.

Over the years, £2million has been committed to improving paths, building a new toilet and habitat restoration.

But the Highland Council report to Monday’s meeting of the Isle of Skye and Raasay Committee said ways could be found to generate funds from the Old Man of Storr, with the money made put towards the continued maintenance of the area.

Among the ideas on raising income are electric vehicle charging points and an online shop selling gifts associated with the location.

The report said: “The impact of Covid-19 drove a marked increase in online shopping habits.

“Whilst it is hoped that such a global crisis will not be seen to the same scale again, adopting a digital presence is at once prudent and responsive to current consumer trends.

“Establishing an online shop also offers a digital ‘shop window’ for local craftspeople.”

What options are Highland Council considering?

It added: “A critical aspect informing the study undertaken was assessing how the Storr can both prepare itself and support the community for the future. Modern projects with the kind of potential seen at the Storr must consider and include as high a degree of sustainability and low environmental impact as possible.

“The Storr presents Highland Council with an opportunity to put into practice policies that commit to reducing environmental impact and safeguarding natural habitats for future generations.

“The Old Man of Storr site provides an iconic destination (e.g. photo shoots), and this commercial opportunity, geared to further enhancing the customer experience, could increase the demand for registrar services on Skye and Raasay, and provide the demand for other wedding related initiatives.

“The Storr Project has the potential to benefit visitors and locals alike. In the same way that tourism’s positive attributes affect all aspects of society, so too can tourism-focused projects positively impact local communities.”