Wedding photos, a shop and charging points: Highland Council investigating how to make money off the Old Man of Storr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Wedding photos, a shop and charging points: Highland Council investigating how to make money off the Old Man of Storr

By Mike Merritt
November 23, 2021, 1:40 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 3:09 pm
Old Man of Storr. Photo: Shutterstock

It has starred in movies, adverts and pop star videos and now Highland Council is considering how to make money off the Old Man of Storr on Skye itself.

According to a report, the pinnacle on the Trotternish Ridge could prove a big cash generator for the authority.

The council said it attracts 200,000 visitors a year, many of them from overseas, and is frequently used as a backdrop for wedding photographs.

Over the years, £2million has been committed to improving paths, building a new toilet and habitat restoration.

But the Highland Council report to Monday’s meeting of the Isle of Skye and Raasay Committee said ways could be found to generate funds from the Old Man of Storr, with the money made put towards the continued maintenance of the area.

The Old Man of Storr is popular with visitors from the UK and overseas. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Among the ideas on raising income are electric vehicle charging points and an online shop selling gifts associated with the location.

The report said: “The impact of Covid-19 drove a marked increase in online shopping habits.

“Whilst it is hoped that such a global crisis will not be seen to the same scale again, adopting a digital presence is at once prudent and responsive to current consumer trends.

“Establishing an online shop also offers a digital ‘shop window’ for local craftspeople.”

What options are Highland Council considering?

It added: “A critical aspect informing the study undertaken was assessing how the Storr can both prepare itself and support the community for the future. Modern projects with the kind of potential seen at the Storr must consider and include as high a degree of sustainability and low environmental impact as possible.

“The Storr presents Highland Council with an opportunity to put into practice policies that commit to reducing environmental impact and safeguarding natural habitats for future generations.

“The Old Man of Storr site provides an iconic destination (e.g. photo shoots), and this commercial opportunity, geared to further enhancing the customer experience, could increase the demand for registrar services on Skye and Raasay, and provide the demand for other wedding related initiatives.

“The Storr Project has the potential to benefit visitors and locals alike. In the same way that tourism’s positive attributes affect all aspects of society, so too can tourism-focused projects positively impact local communities.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]