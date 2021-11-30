A stretch of Highland coastline overlooking the northernmost point of Great Britain is up for sale – with watersports enthusiasts among those who may be tempted.

The land at Mill Park, located near Castletown, includes a block of grazing land, two beaches and half a mile of Caithness shoreline with a view across to the impressive cliffs of Dunnet Head.

The area is particularly renowned for its dramatic seas, and earlier this year Dunnet Bay hosted the 2021 British Surfing Championships.

As such, sellers Strutt & Parker believe they will be hearing from people who are looking for regular access to the waves.

Euan MacCrimmon, senior associate director, estates and farms agency at the firm, said: “The site offers a truly rare opportunity to purchase your own piece of foreshore in a beautiful part of the Scottish Highlands.

“Situated overlooking the most northerly point of Great Britain, Dunnet Head, and close to the North Coast 500, combined with access to some of the best surfing in the UK, means we expect to see a high interest from lifestyle buyers.”

The closest large town is Thurso, situated around six miles west, and from there regular ferries are available over to Orkney.

The block of land, which totals approximately 30.71 acres, is available for offers over £125,000.