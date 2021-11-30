Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stretch of Dunnet Bay coastline which is popular with surfers on sale for £125,000

By Craig Munro
November 30, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 30, 2021, 8:44 am
The land at Mill Park, near Castletown in Caithness.

A stretch of Highland coastline overlooking the northernmost point of Great Britain is up for sale – with watersports enthusiasts among those who may be tempted.

The land at Mill Park, located near Castletown, includes a block of grazing land, two beaches and half a mile of Caithness shoreline with a view across to the impressive cliffs of Dunnet Head.

The area is particularly renowned for its dramatic seas, and earlier this year Dunnet Bay hosted the 2021 British Surfing Championships.

As such, sellers Strutt & Parker believe they will be hearing from people who are looking for regular access to the waves.

The section of Dunnet Bay coastline has views across to the impressive cliffs at Dunnet Head, the most northerly point on the Great British mainland. Picture by Sandy McCook

Euan MacCrimmon, senior associate director, estates and farms agency at the firm, said: “The site offers a truly rare opportunity to purchase your own piece of foreshore in a beautiful part of the Scottish Highlands.

“Situated overlooking the most northerly point of Great Britain, Dunnet Head, and close to the North Coast 500, combined with access to some of the best surfing in the UK, means we expect to see a high interest from lifestyle buyers.”

The closest large town is Thurso, situated around six miles west, and from there regular ferries are available over to Orkney.

The block of land, which totals approximately 30.71 acres, is available for offers over £125,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]