Highland train passengers told to expect delays due to heavy rain speed restrictions

Passengers have been told to expect travel delays as speed restrictions are put in place on certain Highland train routes.

Network Rail Scotland has confirmed that trains will continue to run but at a reduced speed due to the “extreme level” of heavy rain.

The restrictions have been put in place between Kyle of Lochalsh and Stromferry in Ross-shire until 8am on Wednesday.

The route between Loch Awe and Taynauilt in Argyll and Bute will also be restricted until tomorrow morning.

The final route affected is between Glenfinnan and Lochailort, which has a speed restriction in place until midday on Wednesday.

Rain is forecast to get heavier throughout the day and gradually spread across the Highlands. The showers are expected to continue overnight before becoming more “scattered” the following day.

Changes to more train services

Severe weather is also having an impact on trains departing from Aberdeen this morning.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has confirmed that its 7.52am and 9.52am services from Aberdeen to London Kings Cross will now start from Edinburgh.

A rail replacement has been put in place for passengers leaving from Aberdeen and the other scheduled stations north of the capital.

Much of Scotland’s railway lines have spent the past four days at a standstill due to Storm Arwen.

Network Rail and ScotRail teams spent the weekend clearing the lines of fallen trees and other debris following the 90mph winds, heavy rain and snow.

Trains travelling between Inverness and Dundee got back on track on Monday.