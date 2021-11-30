Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland train passengers told to expect delays due to heavy rain speed restrictions

By Ellie Milne
November 30, 2021, 7:24 am Updated: November 30, 2021, 11:57 am
Train passengers should expect delays due to speed restrictions

Passengers have been told to expect travel delays as speed restrictions are put in place on certain Highland train routes.

Network Rail Scotland has confirmed that trains will continue to run but at a reduced speed due to the “extreme level” of heavy rain.

The restrictions have been put in place between Kyle of Lochalsh and Stromferry in Ross-shire until 8am on Wednesday.

The route between Loch Awe and Taynauilt in Argyll and Bute will also be restricted until tomorrow morning.

The final route affected is between Glenfinnan and Lochailort, which has a speed restriction in place until midday on Wednesday.

Rain is forecast to get heavier throughout the day and gradually spread across the Highlands. The showers are expected to continue overnight before becoming more “scattered” the following day.

Changes to more train services

Severe weather is also having an impact on trains departing from Aberdeen this morning.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has confirmed that its 7.52am and 9.52am services from Aberdeen to London Kings Cross will now start from Edinburgh.

A rail replacement has been put in place for passengers leaving from Aberdeen and the other scheduled stations north of the capital.

Much of Scotland’s railway lines have spent the past four days at a standstill due to Storm Arwen.

Network Rail and ScotRail teams spent the weekend clearing the lines of fallen trees and other debris following the 90mph winds, heavy rain and snow.

Trains travelling between Inverness and Dundee got back on track on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]