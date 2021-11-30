Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shetlanders warned not to fall for Omicron scam email

By Lauren Robertson
November 30, 2021, 4:57 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 7:52 pm
A new scam email is offering people a fake PCR test.

The latest Covid related scam email doing the rounds has made its way north to Shetland.

A new scam which gives people the option to order an Omicron PCR test, which does not exist, has come to the attention of the NHS.

They warned people that it was not real, and reminded the public that the NHS will never ask for bank details when booking a test.

This new scam comes as a new variant of Covid, called Omicron, has been detected in Scotland. 

Shetland scam

Shetland Islands Council announced on their Twitter page on Tuesday that they have been made aware of people on the island being targeted by the Omicron scam.

They advised people to be wary of email addresses and links contained within text messages and emails.

How to avoid falling for scams

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSS) provides guidance on how to spot and avoid online scams.

Some of the key things to look out for are:

  • Being given a limited time to respond to something, and being threatened with potential negative consequences if you don’t
  • Criminals often exploit current events, such as the pandemic, to make their scams appear more relevant
  • Banks and other organisations shouldn’t ask for personal information or bank details over email
  • Email addresses and logos that do not exactly match those that you are used to with any given company

For more information on common signs of scams, check the NCSS website. 

