Shetlanders warned not to fall for Omicron scam email

The latest Covid related scam email doing the rounds has made its way north to Shetland.

A new scam which gives people the option to order an Omicron PCR test, which does not exist, has come to the attention of the NHS.

They warned people that it was not real, and reminded the public that the NHS will never ask for bank details when booking a test.

This new scam comes as a new variant of Covid, called Omicron, has been detected in Scotland.

Shetland scam

Shetland Islands Council announced on their Twitter page on Tuesday that they have been made aware of people on the island being targeted by the Omicron scam.

They advised people to be wary of email addresses and links contained within text messages and emails.

We're aware that some of these scam emails have reached #Shetland. Please look carefully at any email addresses, text messages or weblinks – check they're genuine before you respond 💻📱📨 👍#Scambuster #ScamAlert #Covid19UK https://t.co/i56hsgZS3y — Shetland Islands Council (@ShetIslandsCll) November 30, 2021

How to avoid falling for scams

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSS) provides guidance on how to spot and avoid online scams.

Some of the key things to look out for are:

Being given a limited time to respond to something, and being threatened with potential negative consequences if you don’t

Criminals often exploit current events, such as the pandemic, to make their scams appear more relevant

Banks and other organisations shouldn’t ask for personal information or bank details over email

Email addresses and logos that do not exactly match those that you are used to with any given company

For more information on common signs of scams, check the NCSS website.