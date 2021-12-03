Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

RAF Lossiemouth thanks Stornoway hosts after successful week of training

By Lauren Robertson
December 3, 2021, 4:36 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 4:37 pm
RAF Lossiemouth during training exercise in Stornoway.

A major RAF training exercise in Stornoway has been hailed a success.

RAF Lossiemouth took part in the operation as part of the development of Agile Combat Employment (ACE), which aims to enable the service to operate from a greater number of locations.

This would mean they could be more flexible and resilient.

Following the successful week, they thanked both the town of Stornoway and the airport specifically for their hospitality.

Wing Commander Duncan Clark said: “I would like to pass a massive thanks to Stornoway, both the town but particularly the airport for allowing us to exercise from here.

“We have been here as their guests; they have been excellent hosts. I would also like to thank 7th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland who have help support us as well.”

RAF Lossiemouth during training in Stornoway.

What were RAF Lossiemouth doing in Stornoway?

The exercise, known as Exercise Agile Pirate, had personnel and aircraft rearming and refuelling Typhoon jets away from a main operating base.

Around 60 personnel were flown to Stornoway by A400M, the RAF’s newest transport aircraft.

They practiced their ability to sustain and regenerate an aircraft in a temporary location on an RAF Lossiemouth based 6 Squadron and an A400M from RAF Brize Norton.

Wg Cdr Clark added: “We have proven the ability to receive, rearm, refuel and regenerate a pair of Typhoon aircraft. During the week an A400M flew in with personnel and equipment, we took fuel from that aircraft to put into the Typhoon.

RAF Lossiemouth during training in Stornoway.

“At the same time engineers from 6 Squadron rearmed and serviced the aircraft for its next sortie, while the pilots took advantage of the deployed communications at the location to reach back to their headquarters and prepare for their next mission.”

More exercises like this will be carried out over the next three years.

Increased flexibility

Air Officer Commanding 2 group Air Vice Marshal Suraya Marshall explained why ACE training would help the RAF.

She said: “We are looking ahead at the ways we may want to operate, it’s a recognition that over the last two decades we have deployed overseas and operated from very well-founded bases.

“In this increasingly complex and congested world, we want to be more agile and adaptable, we may want to send smaller elements of capabilities to austere operating locations and enable them to deliver a full range of affects.”

RAF Lossiemouth during training in Stornoway.

Stornoway was chosen for the exercise due to its remoteness, which removed easy solutions and the option to deploy from main operating bases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal