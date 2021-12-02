Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon in Stornoway on major military exercise

By David Mackay
December 2, 2021, 2:44 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 2:48 pm
The resilience of personnel will be put to the test. Photo: RAF

A RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon has arrived in Stornoway as part of a major military exercise.

Crews from the Moray base will operate from the Western Isles to practice refuelling and rearming jets from an advanced location.

About 60 personnel will be based at Stornoway Airport for the drills, which are known as Exercise Agile Pirate.

The operation is designed to test the minimum number of people required to successfully deploy and maintain aircraft in a temporary location at short notice.

As well as the RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet, an A400M military transport aircraft from RAF Brize Norton will also be in Stornoway.

A Typhoon from RAF Lossiemouth is involved in the exercise. Photo: RAF

The Western Isles have been chosen for the exercise due to their relative remoteness from RAF bases on the mainland as well as providing natural elements from the weather to test troops.

A RAF spokesman said: “The next few days will test our ability with the minimum footprint of people and kit to receive, debrief, re-arm, refuel and rebrief a combat air capability.

“In short bursts of activity, we will use an A400M to bring in kit and also directly refuel our in-situ fuel bowser to support the Typhoon – an activity delivered by 1 Expeditionary Logistics Squadron from RAF Wittering.

“At the same time, 6 Squadron engineers will service and simulate re-arming the aircraft while the crews take advantage of our deployed communications capability to debrief and rebrief prior to re-launching.”

