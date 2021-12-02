RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon in Stornoway on major military exercise

A RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon has arrived in Stornoway as part of a major military exercise.

Crews from the Moray base will operate from the Western Isles to practice refuelling and rearming jets from an advanced location.

About 60 personnel will be based at Stornoway Airport for the drills, which are known as Exercise Agile Pirate.

The operation is designed to test the minimum number of people required to successfully deploy and maintain aircraft in a temporary location at short notice.

As well as the RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet, an A400M military transport aircraft from RAF Brize Norton will also be in Stornoway.

The Western Isles have been chosen for the exercise due to their relative remoteness from RAF bases on the mainland as well as providing natural elements from the weather to test troops.

A RAF spokesman said: “The next few days will test our ability with the minimum footprint of people and kit to receive, debrief, re-arm, refuel and rebrief a combat air capability.

“In short bursts of activity, we will use an A400M to bring in kit and also directly refuel our in-situ fuel bowser to support the Typhoon – an activity delivered by 1 Expeditionary Logistics Squadron from RAF Wittering.

“At the same time, 6 Squadron engineers will service and simulate re-arming the aircraft while the crews take advantage of our deployed communications capability to debrief and rebrief prior to re-launching.”