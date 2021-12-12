Planning ahead: Climbing centre, rethatching of museum roof and change of use for card shop latest proposals submitted to Highland Council

An error occurred. Please try again.

Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications recently lodged with Highland Council.

Scotland’s first Olympic standard bouldering facility could be coming to Inverness, with a warehouse and change of use of a card shop in Fort William also among plans.

Highland Council’s application for a new community hub in Tain has also been validated, with Glencoe Folk Museum seeking to rethatch its roof.

Climbing charity finds ‘dream site’

In Inverness, the current Harveys Furniture shop could be transformed into an Olympic standard climbing centre.

The proposal, submitted by The Ledge, would deliver a change of use for the Telford Retail Park unit.

Duncan McCallum said the location is the charity’s “dream site”.

If approved, the bouldering wall would become Scotland’s first of Olympic standard.

He believes it could be “third time lucky” after previous proposals and locations were turned down.

Under plans, a shop and cafe would also be included.

HIS seeks new warehouse in Fort William

Highland Industrial Supplies (HIS) is seeking to create a warehouse in Fort William.

HIS is proposing the erection of a warehouse with office and showroom attached at 42 Ben Nevis Drive, on Ben Nevis Industrial Estate.

If approved, the warehouse would be constructed on land spanning 0.27 hectares with parking enhanced from the current three spaces to 10.

Agent Frederick Geddes has submitted the application on HIS’ behalf.

New lease of life for card shop

A new restaurant and take-away could also be coming to the Lochaber town.

An application is currently under consideration to change the current Card Factory shop on the town’s High Street into the new offering.

The proposal has been submitted on behalf of Remenham Properties Ltd. It does not state what cuisine will be on offer.

Rethatching of folk museum

In Glencoe, efforts are underway to rethatch the roof of the category B listed folk museum.

An application submitted on behalf of the museum by David Rounce is now with Highland Council for consideration.

Within the application, the museum is described as being used to house a “collection of historic objects and open as tourist attraction”.

The project is proposed to allow for maintenance to be undertaken.

Progress in bringing community hub to Tain

The proposal for Tain’s new community hub, which would incorporate a new school, has also landed with the local authority’s planners.

The community campus, on Craighill Terrace, will include a nursery, school, playgrounds, sport pitches and associated infrastructure.

It will be constructed on top of the current Craighill Primary School grass pitches, and adjacent field.

Next phase for Ness Side development

Finally, Tulloch Homes, which has just been bought by Springfield properties for £56.4 million, has applied for consent to construct a road to begin the next phase of its major Ness Side development in Inverness.

The mammoth project began in 2019 and will bring more than 750 homes to the west of Inverness.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal at: wam.highland.gov.uk/wam/

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk