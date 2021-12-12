John Anderson, 82, who went missing has been found safe and well By Ross Hempseed December 12, 2021, 3:48 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 4:25 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up John Anderson, 82, who had previously been reported missing in Kincraig near Kingussie has been traced safe and well. Mr Anderson was last seen leaving his home Dunachton Road in Kincraig around 4 pm on Saturday, December 11. Police have confirmed that Mr Anderson has been found safe and well and thanks the public for their help. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Highland teen Danielle Cameron traced safe and well Missing Inverness teen Edward Maggs found safe and well Highland teen with orange puffer jacket reported missing Inverness teen reported missing