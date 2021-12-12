Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women end the year on a high by beating Hamilton Accies 2-1 in SWPL 1

By Sophie Goodwin
December 12, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 5:08 pm
Aberdeen Women celebrate. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen Women celebrate. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

Aberdeen Women signed off 2021 in style with a vital SWPL 1 win, beating Hamilton Accies 2-1 at New Douglas Park.

Last season’s top scorer Bayley Hutchison bagged goals in either half, scoring in her third consecutive SWPL 1 match since making her return from injury.

The Dons looked comfortable over the 90 minutes, but couldn’t add to the three points with a clean sheet after conceding a late consolation goal from Josi Giard.

The victory is the first for Aberdeen since beating Accies earlier in the season, and the first points the Dons have picked up since a 0-0 draw with Spartans in September.

Aberdeen looked impressive going forward, with Chloe Gover doing well driving up the right hand in the opening minutes. The best chance came from her whipping in a cross, but the ball bobbled about as targets Eva Thomson and Eilidh Shore were unable to get a clear shot away.

The home side did little to worry Dons’ debutant goalkeeper Aaliyah-Jay Meach, until Hamilton were awarded a free kick in a dangerous position on the edge of the box.

But the opportunity was wasted as the referee blew for offside as soon as the ball was lofted over the Aberdeen wall.

Minutes later, the Dons took the lead when Hutchison got on the end of a brilliant ball sent forward by Shore from deep in her own half.

It looked as if the Aberdeen forward might have taken her first touch in the box too wide, but Hutchison still managed to get a shot away from a tight angle, with Accies keeper Jeni Currie unable to claw it from going over the line, despite getting a touch.

Hamilton created a nervy finish to the first half, sending threatening balls into the box with one such cross leaving the Accies players crying out for a penalty, but the referee opted to blow his whistle for half-time instead.

Aberdeen should have doubled their lead within minutes of the second half as Johan Fraser sent Hutchison through on goal for a chance to get her brace.

But she selflessly decided to square the ball across the box where Gover was just centimetres away from making contact and tapping the ball it into the net.

However, it didn’t take long for Hutchison to get her second goal of the day as she put her side 2-0 in front, linking up well with Shore again.

In a move that was almost identical to the first goal, Shore sent a long ball forward which cleared Accies backline, but this time Hutchison looked more confident and rounded the keeper with ease to slot the ball into the net.

The Dons had the ball in the net again minutes later, but Loren Campbell’s effort was questionably called offside.

It was a nervy finish for Aberdeen after Hamilton pulled one back in the 89th minute, after a defensive error from Campbell.

Her pass back failed to reach goalkeeper Meach and was instead latched onto by Accies’ Giard who slotted the ball into the net to make it 2-1.

Elsewhere in SWF

In Championship North, Buchan bounced back from last week’s defeat to Caley Thistle, beating Grampian Ladies 7-1 at home.

Stonehaven were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat, losing 22-0 to East Fife on the road.

Westdyke’s final home game of the year was due to be played against Dundee City West, but was called off earlier today because of a frozen pitch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal