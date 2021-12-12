Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travel disruption as Highland train services cancelled due to high winds

By Ross Hempseed
December 12, 2021, 5:21 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 5:24 pm
Several Scotrail services cancelled due to high winds forecasted. Picture by Sandy McCook.
ScotRail has announced that several services in the Highlands will be cancelled due to expected high winds on December 13.

The two lines affected are the Inverness to Wick and the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh routes.

ScotRail confirmed that due to forecasted high winds near Dingwall, all lines were blocked until 3pm and train services were likely to face disruption.

The line at Dingwall will be closed on Monday for inspection of any damage the track may have sustained overnight.

Four morning services travelling between Inverness and Wick will be cancelled while two services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh have been cancelled.

Three additional services operating out of Inverness and Wick will terminate at Dingwall limiting journeys.

This comes just weeks after ScotRail felt the wrath of Storms Arwen and Barra which caused major disruption to services operating across the north and north-east.

Several lines were affected due to fallen trees or debris on the line which led to many services being cancelled and some passengers stranded.

The yellow warning for high winds issued by the Met Office will continue until 3pm when it is forecasted that winds will die down.

It was also revealed that several ScotRail services had to be cancelled on Sunday due to staff testing positive for Covid-19 and one in close contact with an Omicron case.

