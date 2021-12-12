Travel disruption as Highland train services cancelled due to high winds

An error occurred. Please try again.

ScotRail has announced that several services in the Highlands will be cancelled due to expected high winds on December 13.

The two lines affected are the Inverness to Wick and the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh routes.

ScotRail confirmed that due to forecasted high winds near Dingwall, all lines were blocked until 3pm and train services were likely to face disruption.

The line at Dingwall will be closed on Monday for inspection of any damage the track may have sustained overnight.

Four morning services travelling between Inverness and Wick will be cancelled while two services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh have been cancelled.

Three additional services operating out of Inverness and Wick will terminate at Dingwall limiting journeys.

Yellow warning of wind affecting Highlands & Eilean Siar https://t.co/VBjEK3YGkY pic.twitter.com/ThBjGtO9fK — Met Office warnings – NW Scotland (@metofficeNWScot) December 10, 2021

This comes just weeks after ScotRail felt the wrath of Storms Arwen and Barra which caused major disruption to services operating across the north and north-east.

Several lines were affected due to fallen trees or debris on the line which led to many services being cancelled and some passengers stranded.

The yellow warning for high winds issued by the Met Office will continue until 3pm when it is forecasted that winds will die down.

It was also revealed that several ScotRail services had to be cancelled on Sunday due to staff testing positive for Covid-19 and one in close contact with an Omicron case.