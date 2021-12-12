Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orkney community leaders plea for public to help reduce Covid spread

By Ross Hempseed
December 12, 2021, 7:33 pm
Orkney community leaders urge public to double down on preventing the spread of Omicron. Pictured: Skara Brae, Orkney Islands
Community leaders in Orkney are urging the public to “double down” on their efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19.

They have also warned that more restrictions are likely to come in the future as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly across the UK.

The plea comes from the Orkney Partnership – Orkney’s community planning partnership, made up of organisations from across the public and third sectors.

So far the Orkney Islands are one of the few places that have yet to record a case of the Omicron variant.

Meghan McEwan, chairwoman of NHS Orkney, said: “As we begin to understand the Omicron variant. It’s likely that the national picture will change rapidly – and that more restrictions could be put in place by the government.

“All household contacts of confirmed cases, Omicron or not, now need to isolate for 10 days regardless of vaccination status or a negative PCR result.

“Non-household contacts can end isolation after receiving a negative PCR result if double vaccinated and have no symptoms.

“We are well underway with our vaccination boosters and aim to have all booster vaccines administered by the middle of January with all appointment letters out before Christmas.”

Community leaders urge the public to do more to stop the spread.

Due to the threat of the Omicron variant, several events in Orkney have been cancelled with more likely to follow this week.

While being a remote location, the Orkney Islands could become more isolated due to restrictions on travel.

James Stockan, chairman of the Orkney Partnership, said: “Nobody wants to see restrictions coming in at a time when we are keen to be together in celebration – but the reality is that the new variant is spreading at an alarming rate– and the best way to battle it is to restrict opportunities for the virus to spread.

“The Christmas break will inevitably see folk returning home to their families in Orkney – and we would encourage them to take lateral flow tests before they do and before they leave Orkney again, and for all of us to continue to test ourselves on a regular basis.”

