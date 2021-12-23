Hope Kitchen spreading Christmas cheer in Oban

An error occurred. Please try again.

It is a wonderful time of the year.

But for some people, Christmas can be the one of toughest of times.

Especially if you are on your own.

Hope Kitchen, Oban’s soup kitchen based on Soroba Road, is spreading a bit of Christmas cheer by bringing people together.

Thanks to donations from supermarkets and local people, Hope Kitchen keeps people well fed with a new menu every week.

And activities haven’t slowed down just because it is Christmas.

An important time of year to keep doors open

In fact manager Catriona Petit says especially at this time of year it is more important than ever to keep their doors open.

This week 75 people have enjoyed Christmas dinners spread over three nights.

The kitchen will be open on Christmas Day for a special lunch buffet with party food to bring people together.

Catriona said: “It is really for the whole community.

“We welcome everybody, especially people who are perhaps on a lower income or who may be on their own and would benefit from being around people at Christmas.

“We have provided 400 people with Christmas hampers. They have been provided to families that struggle over Christmas, adults who are on their own and haven’t got a present.

“We have been giving out Christmas food and presents. That has all been donated by the local community

“It has been a team effort. Volunteers have been helping to put together all the parcels and taking them out to people all over the community.”

Quality time with others

Talking about the big day itself, she said: “It is mainly about quality time with others.

“A lot of the people coming would have been eating on their own if they weren’t here. Some people who come in have no funds or are on a low income.”

Although a £1 donation is suggested, people are invited to pay what they can afford.

The kitchen has been helped out massively by the generosity of local supermarkets who donate short life food.

Catriona added: “We probably spend about £20 a week on food. Everything else is donated.

“There have been tonnes of donations from the community. Oban people are very generous.

“If there is a particular food we are short of, we put out a plea on Facebook and within half an hour we have everything we need.”

‘It can be the hardest time of year for some people’

In the week before Christmas, Hope Kitchen has kept its usual opening hours and hosted various groups, sing songs and activities.

Catriona said: “Everything has to be Covid secure but we will continue to meet so that people don’t have to be on their own.

“It is not a case of everything stops because of Christmas.

“It can be the hardest time of year for some people. They will be able to come to us and spend time with other people.

Christmas hampers

“Our Christmas hampers – coordinated by Louise Murphy – were all sent out by December 14. We wanted to give people plenty of time before Christmas so that they weren’t fretting.

“We put out about three or four gifts for each child and gave parents wrapping paper so that they would know what the children are getting.

“It means that people don’t have to worry if they can’t afford to get anything.

“Especially this year we have found that people have been struggling a lot more than usual because of problems with Universal Credit.

“We also help to make people aware of money they are entitled to and point them in the direction of benefits such as the flexible food fund.”

Hope Kitchen has hosted parents and children’s groups, a recovery cafe, a wellbeing cafe, social groups and a Christmas Eve jam.

All activities are alcohol free.