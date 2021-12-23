Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hope Kitchen spreading Christmas cheer in Oban

By Rita Campbell
December 23, 2021, 5:00 pm
Hope Kitchen has stayed open throughout the Christmas period spreading cheer to people in Oban.
It is a wonderful time of the year.

But for some people, Christmas can be the one of toughest of times.

Especially if you are on your own.

Hope Kitchen, Oban’s soup kitchen based on Soroba Road, is spreading a bit of Christmas cheer by bringing people together.

Volunteers hard at work in Hope Kitchen.

Thanks to donations from supermarkets and local people, Hope Kitchen keeps people well fed with a new menu every week.

And activities haven’t slowed down just because it is Christmas.

An important time of year to keep doors open

In fact manager Catriona Petit says especially at this time of year it is more important than ever to keep their doors open.

This week 75 people have enjoyed Christmas dinners spread over three nights.

The kitchen will be open on Christmas Day for a special lunch buffet with party food to bring people together.

A Hope Kitchen Christmas dinner.

Catriona said: “It is really for the whole community.

“We welcome everybody, especially people who are perhaps on a lower income or who may be on their own and would benefit from being around people at Christmas.

“We have provided 400 people with Christmas hampers. They have been provided to families that struggle over Christmas, adults who are on their own and haven’t got a present.

“We have been giving out Christmas food and presents. That has all been donated by the local community

“It has been a team effort. Volunteers have been helping to put together all the parcels and taking them out to people all over the community.”

Quality time with others

Talking about the big day itself, she said: “It is mainly about quality time with others.

“A lot of the people coming would have been eating on their own if they weren’t here. Some people who come in have no funds or are on a low income.”

Although a £1 donation is suggested, people are invited to pay what they can afford.

The kitchen has been helped out massively by the generosity of local supermarkets who donate short life food.

Catriona added: “We probably spend about £20 a week on food. Everything else is donated.

“There have been tonnes of donations from the community. Oban people are very generous.

“If there is a particular food we are short of, we put out a plea on Facebook and within half an hour we have everything we need.”

‘It can be the hardest time of year for some people’

In the week before Christmas, Hope Kitchen has kept its usual opening hours and hosted various groups, sing songs and activities.

Catriona said: “Everything has to be Covid secure but we will continue to meet so that people don’t have to be on their own.

“It is not a case of everything stops because of Christmas.

“It can be the hardest time of year for some people. They will be able to come to us and spend time with other people.

Christmas hampers

“Our Christmas hampers – coordinated by Louise Murphy – were all sent out by December 14. We wanted to give people plenty of time before Christmas so that they weren’t fretting.

“We put out about three or four gifts for each child and gave parents wrapping paper so that they would know what the children are getting.

“It means that people don’t have to worry if they can’t afford to get anything.

“Especially this year we have found that people have been struggling a lot more than usual because of problems with Universal Credit.

“We also help to make people aware of money they are entitled to and point them in the direction of benefits such as the flexible food fund.”

Hope Kitchen has hosted parents and children’s groups, a recovery cafe, a wellbeing cafe, social groups and a Christmas Eve jam.

All activities are alcohol free.

