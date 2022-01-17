Michael Foxley: Highland college merger plans are ‘once in a generation opportunity’ to become a stronger voice for rural Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Michael Foxley: Highland college merger plans are ‘once in a generation opportunity’ to become a stronger voice for rural Scotland

By Michael Foxley
January 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Three colleges in the Highlands and Islands will merge under the proposals
Three colleges in the Highlands and Islands will merge under the proposals

The future of three key educational institutions in the Highlands and Islands will come under scrutiny tomorrow.

It’s the first public meeting to discuss the proposed merger of Lews Castle College UHI, North Highland College UHI and West Highland College UHI – all partners of the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Following a detailed options appraisal in 2021, the proposal on the table is to merge the three colleges to form a new institution by January 2023.

This is a “once in a generation opportunity” to create a step change for what the new institution can do for the economy, employment, students and staff across the rural and island communities they serve.

Dr Michael Foxley

I’m pleased to report that the merger partnership board, which I chair, has already agreed three key principles for the proposals in that:

  • There will be no redundancies as a direct result of merger
  • The colleges will retain their local identities with no centralisation
  • Any savings identified will be reinvested in the new organisation

Those steps are significant, as are the views that the proposals can only really work if we have the ‘buy-in’ of those closest to the subject – staff, students, unions and stakeholders at all levels.

What would be the benefits of the merger?

From what was a powerful gathering of staff, students and board members at a visioning event back in September, we have created a consultation document.

That has been widely shared.

We are building on three individually successful colleges, each with their own strong brand and identity.

By coming together, we can ensure a positive and more sustainable future for our colleges.

I believe the proposals will deliver improved staff resilience with greater capacity by working in teams.

The existing staff structures are thin with little or no spare capacity.

The merger could also provide greater capacity for teams working in specific subject areas to ensure the best experience for our students.

West Highland College UHI in Fort William.

This would result in a more sustainable curriculum offer, with potential for new courses linked to the specific needs and opportunities in our rural and islands communities, including the Gaelic language and culture and the green economy.

This will help our students to gain the right qualifications for further study or employment, and will ensure businesses have access to a highly skilled local workforce.

‘A stronger voice for rural and island Scotland’

We will retain and improve our network of local college centres and have already created a working group looking at six significant estate developments linked to regional economic opportunities, creating more opportunities and better infrastructure for students, staff and our communities.

For communities this has to mean a strong local presence to better support local business needs and ensure all opportunities can be realised via local advisory committees linked to the work of the new board of the merged college.

We want to become a stronger voice for rural and island Scotland we will ensure that our needs are paramount in national discussions on funding of tertiary education – for example the ring-fenced national bargaining funding and rurality funding support.

Having worked closely with the three colleges as the UHI further education regional lead for the university for the past eight years, I was honoured to be asked to chair the partnership board created to oversee the merger development.

What we have now is a huge opportunity for those most likely to be affected by the proposals, to have their say in shaping the future of our colleges and the people and communities they serve.

Our intention is to be better, bigger and bolder together.

Dr Michael Foxley is chairman of the merger partnership board for Lews Castle College UHI, North Highland College UHI and West Highland College UHI.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]