Public urged to have their say on plans to merge three colleges in the Highlands and Islands

People in the Highlands are being urged to help shape a new institution being formed from the merger of three rural colleges.

Public consultations begin next week on bringing together the University of the Highlands and Islands colleges by January 2023.

Those behind the move say it is a “once in a generation opportunity” and will make “a real and positive impact”.

Colleges will pool resources and expertise

They say in the wake of Brexit and Covid, it will pool resources and expertise to fuel economic growth in fragile communities.

It will also provide an “expert voice” for remote rural and islands communities with regional, national and international reach.

Lews Castle College UHI, North Highland College UHI and West Highland College UHI have 9,000 students, around 600 staff and a combined turnover of about £24 million.

A merger partnership board has confirmed the proposals would not mean any direct job losses.

It wants to hear views on how the new institution should develop and whether it should have a new title or retain the existing college names.

Public meetings will be held on Tuesday January 18, Wednesday January 26 and Monday February 7.

The plan was revealed in October following a detailed options appraisal.

A dedicated consultation website was then launched in December.

A ‘positive and exciting merger’

Board chairman Dr Michael Foxley says: “We want as many people as possible to get in touch.

“Either via the dedicated website, or indeed by participating in the consultation meetings, to provide us with their thoughts on the proposals and share any concerns they may have around the project.

“We are committed to making the right decisions for the future of the three colleges.

“That process can only be strengthened by the participation of as many staff, students and stakeholders as possible.”

He adds: “This is a very positive and exciting merger of colleges serving a huge area of remote rural and island communities.

“It will strengthen the resilience for college staff, whilst providing an enhanced curriculum for students.”

Lews Castle College is one of the smallest in Scotland, serving students in Lewis, North Uist, Benbecula and Barra.

North Highland College has campuses in Thurso, Halkirk, Alness and Dornoch.

West Highland College has no single, central campus but has learning centres from Ullapool to Kinlochleven.

Views of staff, students and the public are key

The three principals, Lydia Rohmer, Debbie Murray and Sue Macfarlane say the plan is entering an important stage.

A statement from the trio said: “We have all been clear that the views of our staff and students, as well as the wider public and stakeholders, are absolutely key to help us deliver our ambitious plans.

“It is our belief the merger will bring together our three organisations to form a new college based on a partnership of equals.

“We are confident this proposal is the best way forward to benefit our students, our staff, our partnerships and our communities.

“By building a better future together, we can deliver on our ambition to support local, regional, national and international opportunities.”

The new college will remain within the university network which has 12 institutions across the Highlands and Islands.