Sixteen new affordable houses built to attract people to Maryburgh

Sixteen new affordable homes have been built in the Highlands in an attempt to get more families to stay in the region.

The new homes were built on the site of the old primary school in Maryburgh, near Dingwall.

It is the first housing development in the small village in years and the hope is to attract new people to the area.

This is one of several projects by the Highland Council to entice people to live in the region as declining populations in rural areas will limit growth in the future.

The council is currently on the hunt for affordable housing in the north to meet the demand as part of an open market purchase scheme.

The ground-floor units have been built to meet varying needs, and five are fully wheelchair liveable. Other houses are suitable for families.

The project was jointly funded by the Highland Council and the Scottish Government.

Local councillor Margaret Paterson said: “These are fantastic new homes for tenants. They are very well planned, are on a high standard and as they are energy-efficient they will be economical to live in.

“Many people are going to be lucky to be getting a new home here because Maryburgh is a very friendly place to live and they will be made very welcome.”

Local councillor Angela MacLean added: “It’s been a joy having a look round these houses in Maryburgh at the site at the old school. This is a new beginning for many people in the community.

“The standard of workmanship and facilities available in these properties is amazing. I would like to commend everyone involved in the project for all their hard work.

“I am sure all the tenants who will be moving in are excited to have the opportunity to make these excellent new properties their forever homes.”