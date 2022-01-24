Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sixteen new affordable houses built to attract people to Maryburgh

By Ross Hempseed
January 24, 2022, 4:01 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 7:19 pm
affordable housing

Sixteen new affordable homes have been built in the Highlands in an attempt to get more families to stay in the region.

The new homes were built on the site of the old primary school in Maryburgh, near Dingwall.

It is the first housing development in the small village in years and the hope is to attract new people to the area.

This is one of several projects by the Highland Council to entice people to live in the region as declining populations in rural areas will limit growth in the future.

The council is currently on the hunt for affordable housing in the north to meet the demand as part of an open market purchase scheme.

The ground-floor units have been built to meet varying needs, and five are fully wheelchair liveable. Other houses are suitable for families.

Sixteen new affordable houses made available to tenants

The project was jointly funded by the Highland Council and the Scottish Government.

Local councillor Margaret Paterson said: “These are fantastic new homes for tenants. They are very well planned, are on a high standard and as they are energy-efficient they will be economical to live in.

“Many people are going to be lucky to be getting a new home here because Maryburgh is a very friendly place to live and they will be made very welcome.”

Local councillor Angela MacLean added: “It’s been a joy having a look round these houses in Maryburgh at the site at the old school. This is a new beginning for many people in the community.

“The standard of workmanship and facilities available in these properties is amazing. I would like to commend everyone involved in the project for all their hard work.

“I am sure all the tenants who will be moving in are excited to have the opportunity to make these excellent new properties their forever homes.”

