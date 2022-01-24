Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon told to drop the need for children to wear Covid face masks in school

By Rachel Amery
January 24, 2022, 4:12 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 4:19 pm
The Scottish Conservatives say the government needs to drop the requirement to wear face masks in schools

The first minister is facing renewed calls from Conservatives to ditch face mask rules for pupils in Scottish schools as she prepares for another coronavirus update at Holyrood.

It follows reports experts had suggested the rules could be changed within three weeks.

However, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said there is still a need for them, and the EIS teaching union is concerned about pupil and teacher safety while Omicron continues to spread.

Our recent poll found 88% of readers do not want school pupils to have to continue to wear face masks either.

Children ‘all but forgotten about’

Oliver Mundell MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ spokesman for education, says school children are “all but forgotten”.

He said: “The SNP cannot keep ignoring the weight of argument against face masks in classrooms.

Oliver Mundell MSP

“Education experts are clear that face masks in classrooms have a negative impact on learning, especially for those children with extra needs, and scientific experts are in agreement that it’s safe for them to go.

“So there is no excuse for this restriction remaining in place, and Nicola Sturgeon should lift it immediately.

“Pupils, teachers and parents are desperate for a return to normal learning after two years of disruption, so it’s time the first minister listened to her own experts.

“With curbs being eased across the country this week, under the SNP school kids remain all but forgotten as ministers continue to drag their heels at the expense of our children’s education.”

Hospitality restrictions eased

The first minister’s coronavirus statement is due at 2.20pm on Tuesday 25 January, and will be the first update since restrictions imposed on hospitality last month were eased.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

On Monday 17 January the restrictions for only 100 people at indoor standing events, up to 200 people at indoor seated events, and up to 400 people outdoors was dropped.

And on Monday 24 January, the ban on amateur indoor contact sports was lifted and nightclubs were allowed to reopen.

The rule for table service only and one-metre distancing between tables in hospitality has also been dropped and groups from more than three households can now meet up.

School pupils could ditch face masks in as little as three weeks

