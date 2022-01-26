Yellow weather warning issued as ‘very strong winds’ set to hit Caithness, Orkney and Fair Isle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as ‘very strong winds’ are set to hit Caithness, Orkney and Fair Isle from 10pm tonight.

Members of the public have been asked to prepare for some disruption caused by the weather, and told to expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Those in coastal communities have been told that it is likely that coastal routes and sea fronts will be affected by spray and large waves.

The winds are due to move eastwards during the early hours of Thursday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Very strong winds across Orkney, Fair Isle and Caithness Wednesday 2200 – Thursday 0200 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/MTd3lj1Nrr — Met Office (@metoffice) January 26, 2022

A weather warning issued by the Met Office this morning said: “A brief spell of very strong winds will affect Caithness, Orkney and Fair Isle late on Wednesday evening.

“West or southwesterly winds will gust to 65 mph at times, and perhaps around 75 mph along exposed coasts.

“The strongest of the winds will quickly move away eastwards during the early hours of Thursday.”