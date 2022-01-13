Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prince Andrew loses RAF Lossiemouth posting while being stripped of military titles

By David Mackay
January 13, 2022, 8:11 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 8:24 pm
Prince Andrew smiles in RAF uniform while supervising a parade at RAF Lossiemouth
Prince Andrew with former RAF Lossiemouth station commander Steve Hillier during a parade in 2003. Photo: DCT Media

Prince Andrew has lost his position as honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth in the process of being stripped of his military titles.

The royal took up the ceremonial role in 1996 following a career in the Navy, where he was a Sea King helicopter co-pilot.

The position of Prince Andrew at RAF Lossiemouth required him to take salutes from personnel during special parades – a role becoming increasingly untenable due to his links to convicted sex offenders Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew with former RAF Lossiemouth station commander Al Monkman in 2008. Photo: DCT Media

The Queen and royal family were coming under increasing pressure to remove the controversial prince amid concerns about embarrassment for serving armed forces personnel and veterans.

More than 150 veterans wrote to the Queen calling for Prince Andrew to be stripped of his ranks and titles in the military.

A joint letter said: “Were this any other senior military officer it is inconceivable that he would still be in post.

“Officers of the British armed forces must adhere to the very highest standards of probity, honesty and honourable conduct.

“These are standards which Prince Andrew has fallen well short of.

“It is hard not to see, when senior officers are reportedly describing him as ‘toxic’, that he has brought the services he is associated with into disrepute.”

Other military titles held by Prince Andrew included being royal colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and being commodore-in-chief of the Navy’s Fleet Air Arm.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles just a day after a US judge ruled he must face a civil trial amid accusations of sexual assault, which he denies.

The royal had attempted to have the case brought in New York by Virginia Giuffre dismissed.

Andrew stops using HRH style as Queen removes his military roles and patronages

