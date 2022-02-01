Prince Andrew no longer honorary president at Inverness Golf Club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Andrew will no longer hold the title of honorary president of Inverness Golf Club.

The prince, who is facing a US civil action over sexual assault allegations, had a long association with the club, opening the clubhouse in 1998.

Prince Andrew strenuously denies the allegations against him.

In a short statement on January 13 a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

However, there was uncertainty in Inverness that this included his honorary title at the club.

He retains the title of Earl of Inverness which was bestowed upon him by The Queen in 1996.

No feedback has been received from members

After confirmation from the palace, Inverness Golf Club members were notified of the change last week.

Ewan Forbes, secretary and manger of Inverness Golf Club, said members had given no feedback since they were informed of the decision.

A campaign was launched two years ago to strip Prince Andrew of his Earl of Inverness title. To date 1,455 people have signed the change.org petition.

Last week Prince Andrew gave up his membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.