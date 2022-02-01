Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prince Andrew no longer honorary president at Inverness Golf Club

By Louise Glen
February 1, 2022, 3:21 pm
Prince Andrew drives out of Windsor Castle. Photo by Shutterstock

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Andrew will no longer hold the title of honorary president of Inverness Golf Club.

The prince, who is facing a US civil action over sexual assault allegations, had a long association with the club, opening the clubhouse in 1998.

Prince Andrew strenuously denies the allegations against him.

In a short statement on January 13 a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

However, there was uncertainty in Inverness that this included his honorary title at the club.

He retains the title of Earl of Inverness which was bestowed upon him by The Queen in 1996.

No feedback has been received from members

After confirmation from the palace, Inverness Golf Club members were notified of the change last week.

Ewan Forbes, secretary and manger of Inverness Golf Club, said members had given no feedback since they were informed of the decision.

A campaign was launched two years ago to strip Prince Andrew of his Earl of Inverness title. To date 1,455 people have signed the change.org petition.

Last week Prince Andrew gave up his membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

 

 

 

