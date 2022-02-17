Blast off!: £38,000 funding boost for ‘space cluster’ in Sutherland and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blast off!: £38,000 funding boost for ‘space cluster’ in Sutherland and Moray

By Ross Hempseed
February 17, 2022, 11:56 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 2:49 pm
SpaceHub Sutherland when it is complete in late 2022. Supplied by HIE.
SpaceHub Sutherland when it is complete in late 2022. Supplied by HIE.

Plans to create a “space cluster” in North Highland and Moray have received a £38,000 funding boost from the UK Space Agency.

The strategy to create jobs and opportunities is spearheaded by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd.

A report by US-based Jacobs Group with Caithness Chamber of Commerce and the UpNorth! Community Trust explored the impact of creating a “space cluster”.

It would focus on building stronger ties between the proposed SpaceHub in Sutherland and rocket manufacturer Orbex’s base in Forres, Moray.

Orbex’s headquarters on Forres Enterprise Park.

They concluded that the project could bring 740 jobs and around £56million a year to the regional economy by 2030.

An additional £38,000 worth of funding has been injected into the project by the UK Space Agency.

It is part of a £600,000 investment into developing 10 space clusters around the UK, announced on February 2.

SpaceHub Sutherland is currently under construction on the A’ Mhoine peninsula. It will provide a launch site for small rockets, with the first launch due near the end of 2022.

The funding will help research new ways for growth and provide the region with several economic benefits.

The hope is that providing more opportunities in a relatively rural area like Sutherland will benefit local communities.



Roy Kirk, HIE project director for Space Hub Sutherland, said: “This really is about a partnership of businesses, public bodies and academic institutions coming together to maximise both the scale and the quality of the economic opportunity that Space Hub Sutherland can deliver for local people and businesses.

“While building and launching rockets will create lots of very good jobs, we’ve always believed we can go further, and the cluster strategy demonstrates just how significant the impact could be for enterprising businesses in our region.

The “space cluster” will increase connectivity between Orbex, who build rockets, and SpaceHub Sutherland which will launch them.

“A dynamic space cluster could cover a wide range of disciplines, from satellite design and manufacturing to data analysis, academic research, including climate monitoring, supply chain opportunities, and the provision of goods and services.

Colin Baldwin, head of local growth at the UK Space Agency, said: “We are opening up space and helping companies to start and grow with support networks, funding opportunities and advice available across the country.

“With satellite launches due to take place from Space Hub Sutherland, this is an exciting time for North Highland and Moray.

“Developing a space cluster will significantly boost the ambitious plans already in place to grow new businesses and create jobs in the area.”

