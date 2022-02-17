Blast off!: £38,000 funding boost for ‘space cluster’ in Sutherland and Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to create a “space cluster” in North Highland and Moray have received a £38,000 funding boost from the UK Space Agency.

The strategy to create jobs and opportunities is spearheaded by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd.

A report by US-based Jacobs Group with Caithness Chamber of Commerce and the UpNorth! Community Trust explored the impact of creating a “space cluster”.

It would focus on building stronger ties between the proposed SpaceHub in Sutherland and rocket manufacturer Orbex’s base in Forres, Moray.

They concluded that the project could bring 740 jobs and around £56million a year to the regional economy by 2030.

An additional £38,000 worth of funding has been injected into the project by the UK Space Agency.

It is part of a £600,000 investment into developing 10 space clusters around the UK, announced on February 2.

SpaceHub Sutherland is currently under construction on the A’ Mhoine peninsula. It will provide a launch site for small rockets, with the first launch due near the end of 2022.

The funding will help research new ways for growth and provide the region with several economic benefits.

The hope is that providing more opportunities in a relatively rural area like Sutherland will benefit local communities.

£38,000 boost for ‘space cluster’

Roy Kirk, HIE project director for Space Hub Sutherland, said: “This really is about a partnership of businesses, public bodies and academic institutions coming together to maximise both the scale and the quality of the economic opportunity that Space Hub Sutherland can deliver for local people and businesses.

“While building and launching rockets will create lots of very good jobs, we’ve always believed we can go further, and the cluster strategy demonstrates just how significant the impact could be for enterprising businesses in our region.

“A dynamic space cluster could cover a wide range of disciplines, from satellite design and manufacturing to data analysis, academic research, including climate monitoring, supply chain opportunities, and the provision of goods and services.

Colin Baldwin, head of local growth at the UK Space Agency, said: “We are opening up space and helping companies to start and grow with support networks, funding opportunities and advice available across the country.

“With satellite launches due to take place from Space Hub Sutherland, this is an exciting time for North Highland and Moray.

“Developing a space cluster will significantly boost the ambitious plans already in place to grow new businesses and create jobs in the area.”