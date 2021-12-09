New images of rocket launch platform revealed as works begin in Moray

New images of what a new rocket launcher could look like have been revealed as work gets under way.

Orbex has released the images of the new facility, which will support testing of the Prime rocket at Kinloss.

Designed to transport small satellites weighing over 300lbs to low Earth orbit, the rocket needs to be tested before it is properly launched.

Though it will not be used to actually launch the rocket Orbex LP1 will be fully capable of doing so, allowing for full “dress rehearsals” of launch procedures.

These include testing of the main propellant tanks and multi-engine hot fire testing under vertical firing conditions, as well as launch procedures like rollout, strongback erection and fuelling procedures.

Once it has been tested, the plan is to launch Prime from Space Hub Sutherland, which is the world’s first carbon neutral spaceport and the only one in the UK to have received full planning permission.

Construction of this spaceport is due to start in the first months of 2022, with the first launched hoped to take place later in the year.

Motive Offshore Group has been commissioned to build the launchpad, which is situated near Orbex’s headquarters in Forres.

‘A major advancement on the roadmap to launch’

The new launch platform is due to be fully operational by early 2022, and is the first orbital space launchpad to be built in the UK for more than half a century.

Before it, the last launchpad in the country was High Down Rocket Test Site facility on the Isle of Wight, which was decommissioned in the early 70s.

Chris Larmour, chief executive of Orbex, said the works getting under way is a positive step in the journey towards Prims being operational.

He said: “The ability for our engineers to test Prime on its own launchpad is a major advancement on the roadmap to launch, and we are happy to already be constructing this major piece of infrastructure with Motive Offshore, a partner which has a very strong track record in other relevant industries.

“This will be the first launchpad of its kind built in the UK for more than half a century and we look forward to seeing it completed and ready to go into service in the new year.”

‘New territory for Motive’

The Banff based Motive Offshore Group specialises in the design and manufacture of marine and lifting equipment. It is a major supplier across the energy, oil and gas industries.

James Gregg, chief operating officer at Motive Offshore Group welcomed the opportunity to work on the project.

He explained: “Motive Offshore Group welcomes the opportunity to work with Orbex on this exciting project.

“Whilst the aerospace arena may be new territory for Motive, we are completely focused on the standards and performance required to deliver outstanding custom engineering, so very much look forward to transferring our skills and expertise on this project.”