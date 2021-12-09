Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

New images of rocket launch platform revealed as works begin in Moray

By Lauren Robertson
December 9, 2021, 11:16 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 12:05 pm
Artist impression of the new launch platform.
Artist impression of the new launch platform.

New images of what a new rocket launcher could look like have been revealed as work gets under way.

Orbex has released the images of the new facility, which will support testing of the Prime rocket at Kinloss.

Designed to transport small satellites weighing over 300lbs to low Earth orbit, the rocket needs to be tested before it is properly launched.

Though it will not be used to actually launch the rocket Orbex LP1 will be fully capable of doing so, allowing for full “dress rehearsals” of launch procedures.

These include testing of the main propellant tanks and multi-engine hot fire testing under vertical firing conditions, as well as launch procedures like rollout, strongback erection and fuelling procedures.

Once it has been tested, the plan is to launch Prime from Space Hub Sutherland, which is the world’s first carbon neutral spaceport and the only one in the UK to have received full planning permission.

Construction of this spaceport is due to start in the first months of 2022, with the first launched hoped to take place later in the year.

Motive Offshore Group has been commissioned to build the launchpad, which is situated near Orbex’s headquarters in Forres.

Steel fabrication has started for the new launchpad.

‘A major advancement on the roadmap to launch’

The new launch platform is due to be fully operational by early 2022, and is the first orbital space launchpad to be built in the UK for more than half a century.

Before it, the last launchpad in the country was High Down Rocket Test Site facility on the Isle of Wight, which was decommissioned in the early 70s.

Chris Larmour, chief executive of Orbex, said the works getting under way is a positive step in the journey towards Prims being operational.

He said: “The ability for our engineers to test Prime on its own launchpad is a major advancement on the roadmap to launch, and we are happy to already be constructing this major piece of infrastructure with Motive Offshore, a partner which has a very strong track record in other relevant industries.

“This will be the first launchpad of its kind built in the UK for more than half a century and we look forward to seeing it completed and ready to go into service in the new year.”

‘New territory for Motive’

The Banff based Motive Offshore Group specialises in the design and manufacture of marine and lifting equipment. It is a major supplier across the energy, oil and gas industries.

James Gregg, chief operating officer at Motive Offshore Group welcomed the opportunity to work on the project.

He explained: “Motive Offshore Group welcomes the opportunity to work with Orbex on this exciting project.

“Whilst the aerospace arena may be new territory for Motive, we are completely focused on the standards and performance required to deliver outstanding custom engineering, so very much look forward to transferring our skills and expertise on this project.”

