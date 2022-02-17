‘I was sick with worry’: Faulty fridge caused fire at MacCallum’s Bar in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highlands & Islands

‘I was sick with worry’: Faulty fridge caused fire at MacCallum’s Bar in Inverness

By Ross Hempseed
February 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 5:06 pm
A collage of the faulty fridge and fire crews outside MacCallums
A faulty fridge was responsible for the fire at MacCallum's Bar.

The owner of Inverness bar MacCallums was “sick with worry” after a faulty fridge caused a morning fire.

The alarm was raised when a passer-by noticed smoke coming from the premises in Union Street at around 9.25 am on Thursday.

A swift response by the fire services, who smashed the front door window to gain entry, discovered an under-counter fridge was pouring out lots of smoke.

The fridge, which was old but had been tested every year, was quickly removed from the premises to outside.

The owner of MacCallum’s, Eric De Venny, was alerted at around 9.30am to a fire at his property. Mr De Venny resides in Dornoch and only got to Inverness just as fire crews left.

Fire crews outside MacCallums. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

He said: “I got a phone call at 9.30 this morning to say that fire services were in attendance. At first, we thought it was serious, but it turns out one of the under-counter bar fridges had gone on fire and there was a lot of smoke.

“Thankfully, a passer-by had phoned the fire brigade to alert them to a fire and, that received a very rapid response from Scottish Fire and Rescue.

The inside of the pub had some smoke damage and, after the staff had been given the all-clear, they went to work cleaning up.

‘Horrible feeling to not know what is happening or how bad it is’

To reopen the pub, staff had to wash bar glasses and wipe down countertops.

Staff also had to get rid of the smell of smoke, which had filled the space, but Mr De Venny commented that the smell was quick to clear.

MacCallum’s usually opens at 11am for customers but had to open just after 2pm due to the incident.

Thanks to the quick response from emergency services, who resolved the situation in 90 minutes, there was limited damage to a small area.

Police closed the road during the incident. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Mr De Venny recalled he initially thought the fire was serious. He said: “I was sick with worry. I was concerned about our neighbours and the impact a fire might have on other building tenants.

“I was worried about staff jobs, so it is a horrible feeling to not know what is happening or how bad it is.

“However, once the fire crews were there, we knew relatively quickly that it wasn’t as serious as we first thought.”

“I would like to say a massive thank you to the fire services who were so quick in their response to what could have been more serious if it had been longer.”

