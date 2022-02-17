Avalanche threat issued to walkers in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several avalanche warnings have been issued across the Highlands amid a “considerable” risk of falls over the coming day.

Weather warnings are in place across the UK, ranging from red alerts in southern England to yellow warnings for snow across the Highlands and north-east.

This spell of bad weather has been named Storm Eunice, and comes just one day after Storm Dudley.

Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) has warned of avalanche threats in multiple mountainous areas amidst the heavy snow forecast.

The areas expected to be worst affected are:

Creag Meagaidh

Glencoe

Northern Cairngorms

Southern Cairngorms

Torridon

In these areas, there is risk of natural avalanches occurring, some of which could be large.

For the next week, often heavy snow, rain and hail will be experienced most days, with some significant drifting in the mountains.

‘Good spacing is vital’

To anyone walking in these areas, SAIS have advised the following: “A single person load is likely to trigger an avalanche on some steep slopes.

“Good hazard evaluation, visibility and route selection important especially in steep locations as indicated.

“Careful group management and good spacing is vital.”

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service have reported that avalanches are currently at a “considerable” risk status. Download the Be Avalanche Aware app, check the SAIS avalanche forecasts, blog, & weather forecast and plan your journey accordingly.https://t.co/fvhg2XC4K0 pic.twitter.com/Nho0P2NPVK — Scottish MR (@ScottishMR) February 17, 2022

There is also potential for avalanches in Lochaber, but they are more likely to be caused by human activity.

Avalanche warnings are currently in place in the Highlands until around 6pm on Thursday, but these could be extended in light of heavy snow forecast for Friday.

‘Avalanche forecast likely to worsen’

Vice chairman of Scottish Mountain Rescue, Kev Mitchell, said: “The weekend forecast is for very unsettled and, at times, dangerous conditions. With the arrival of Storm Eunice on Friday, hills will see high winds and the potential for snowfall to low levels meaning the avalanche forecast will be likely to worsen.

“Good decision making is key in these situations and often the decision not to go, whilst correct, is the hardest one to make.

“We’d also signpost to the ThinkWINTER campaign which offers an excellent advice to help hill goer avoid needing help in the first place.

“Often, though, people don’t know what to do if they find themselves in difficulty. Please remember if you are lost, in need of assistance or in an emergency, dial 999 ask for police then mountain rescue.”

You can check the most up to date avalanche forecast on the SAIS website.

Mountain safety experts are warning that severe winds are forecast to affect the mountains well into next week. Read… Posted by Mountaineering Scotland on Thursday, 17 February 2022

Risks for mountain bikers

As well as walkers, mountain bikers have been warned of the dangers of heading out onto trail this coming week.

Colena Cotter, of Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland, said: “Trail/Singletrack riding in many areas across Scotland continues to be exceptionally fragile following the devastation caused by Storm Arwen and the subsequent storms.

“Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), land managers and trails associations are continuing their recovery efforts. In this exceptional set of circumstances, there continues to be a significant danger to life in some forests.”

The organisation has created a blog where riders can check the condition of trails before heading out. It can be found here.