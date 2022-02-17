Avalanche threat issued to walkers in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Avalanche threat issued to walkers in the Highlands

By Lauren Robertson
February 17, 2022, 3:16 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 6:14 pm
There is a risk of avalanche in the Cairngorms during Storm Eunice. Picture by Sandy McCook.
There is a risk of avalanche in the Cairngorms during Storm Eunice. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Several avalanche warnings have been issued across the Highlands amid a “considerable” risk of falls over the coming day.

Weather warnings are in place across the UK, ranging from red alerts in southern England to yellow warnings for snow across the Highlands and north-east.

This spell of bad weather has been named Storm Eunice, and comes just one day after Storm Dudley.

Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) has warned of avalanche threats in multiple mountainous areas amidst the heavy snow forecast.

The areas expected to be worst affected are: 

  • Creag Meagaidh
  • Glencoe
  • Northern Cairngorms
  • Southern Cairngorms
  • Torridon

In these areas, there is risk of natural avalanches occurring, some of which could be large.

For the next week, often heavy snow, rain and hail will be experienced most days, with some significant drifting in the mountains.

‘Good spacing is vital’

To anyone walking in these areas, SAIS have advised the following: “A single person load is likely to trigger an avalanche on some steep slopes.

“Good hazard evaluation, visibility and route selection important especially in steep locations as indicated.

“Careful group management and good spacing is vital.”

There is also potential for avalanches in Lochaber, but they are more likely to be caused by human activity.

Avalanche warnings are currently in place in the Highlands until around 6pm on Thursday, but these could be extended in light of heavy snow forecast for Friday.

‘Avalanche forecast likely to worsen’

Vice chairman of Scottish Mountain Rescue, Kev Mitchell, said: “The weekend forecast is for very unsettled and, at times, dangerous conditions. With the arrival of Storm Eunice on Friday, hills will see high winds and the potential for snowfall to low levels meaning the avalanche forecast will be likely to worsen.

“Good decision making is key in these situations and often the decision not to go, whilst correct, is the hardest one to make.

“We’d also signpost to the ThinkWINTER campaign which offers an excellent advice to help hill goer avoid needing help in the first place.

“Often, though, people don’t know what to do if they find themselves in difficulty. Please remember if you are lost, in need of assistance or in an emergency, dial 999 ask for police then mountain rescue.”

You can check the most up to date avalanche forecast on the SAIS website.

Mountain safety experts are warning that severe winds are forecast to affect the mountains well into next week. Read…

Posted by Mountaineering Scotland on Thursday, 17 February 2022

Risks for mountain bikers

As well as walkers, mountain bikers have been warned of the dangers of heading out onto trail this coming week.

Colena Cotter, of Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland, said: “Trail/Singletrack riding in many areas across Scotland continues to be exceptionally fragile following the devastation caused by Storm Arwen and the subsequent storms.

“Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), land managers and trails associations are continuing their recovery efforts. In this exceptional set of circumstances, there continues to be a significant danger to life in some forests.”

The organisation has created a blog where riders can check the condition of trails before heading out. It can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal