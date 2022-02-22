Moniack Mhor Writers’ Centre welcoming talent from across the globe for its residency programmes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moniack Mhor Writers’ Centre welcoming talent from across the globe for its residency programmes

By Ellie Milne
February 22, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Moniack Mhor Writers' Centre
A creative centre in the Highlands is welcoming resident writers from across the globe this spring.

A group of 11 talented writers will stay at the Moniack Mhor Writers’ Centre in Beauly throughout March as part of a collaborative project.

During their stay, the award-winning talent will take part in an events programme so Scottish audiences can hear their “dynamic and evocative” work.

They will take part in a showcase at StAnza Poetry Festival, as well as readings at The Pier Arts Centre in Orkney, The Ceilidh Place in Ullapool and The Highland Bookshop in Fort William.

The Jessie Kesson fellow Debris Stevenson, a hybrid-playwright and grime poet, will also be providing workshops to community groups in the Highlands.

The series of events will conclude with a ceilidh of spoken word and music to be held in Inverness.

Centre director Rachel Humphries said: “We are extremely grateful to both the British Council and Creative Scotland for funding these fantastic opportunities, and we are very excited to see the work that comes out of this time.”

Debris Stevenson is the Jessie Kesson Fellow. Photo: Jessie Morgan.

Writers in Residence

Writers from India, Nigeria, Togo, Canada, Spain, Scotland and England were selected to take part in the Moniack Mhor International Writers’ Residency.

A judging panel chose the residency writers from an “outstanding pool of applications and a refreshing, diverse shortlist”.

Judge Efe Paul-Azino, director of the Lagos International Poetry Festival, said: “The process showed a range and quality of entries that reinforce how vital literature and art are in these times, and the unfailing capacity of writers to meet historical moments of uncertainty with clarity and insight.

Nick Barley, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, was also on the judging panel.

He added: “This is a fabulous initiative by Moniack Mhor, a residency that brings together exceptional writers from across the world in one of Scotland’s best-loved literary hubs – and then gives them the chance to travel to a leading West African festival to share their ideas.

“The quality of the applicants was eye-opening, and I imagine the eventual outputs will be stellar.”

Gemma Rovira Ortega will be in residence this spring. Supplied by Moniack Mhor Writers’ Centre.

Gemma Rovira Ortega will also be in residence as the International Translator Award winner.

She has translated more than 200 works from authors such as Margaret Atwood, Donna Tartt and JK Rowling, and will be meeting with Scottish writers and publishing professionals during her residency.

