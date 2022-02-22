Moniack Mhor Writers’ Centre welcoming talent from across the globe for its residency programmes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A creative centre in the Highlands is welcoming resident writers from across the globe this spring.

A group of 11 talented writers will stay at the Moniack Mhor Writers’ Centre in Beauly throughout March as part of a collaborative project.

During their stay, the award-winning talent will take part in an events programme so Scottish audiences can hear their “dynamic and evocative” work.

They will take part in a showcase at StAnza Poetry Festival, as well as readings at The Pier Arts Centre in Orkney, The Ceilidh Place in Ullapool and The Highland Bookshop in Fort William.

The Jessie Kesson fellow Debris Stevenson, a hybrid-playwright and grime poet, will also be providing workshops to community groups in the Highlands.

The series of events will conclude with a ceilidh of spoken word and music to be held in Inverness.

Centre director Rachel Humphries said: “We are extremely grateful to both the British Council and Creative Scotland for funding these fantastic opportunities, and we are very excited to see the work that comes out of this time.”

Writers in Residence

Writers from India, Nigeria, Togo, Canada, Spain, Scotland and England were selected to take part in the Moniack Mhor International Writers’ Residency.

A judging panel chose the residency writers from an “outstanding pool of applications and a refreshing, diverse shortlist”.

Judge Efe Paul-Azino, director of the Lagos International Poetry Festival, said: “The process showed a range and quality of entries that reinforce how vital literature and art are in these times, and the unfailing capacity of writers to meet historical moments of uncertainty with clarity and insight.

Nick Barley, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, was also on the judging panel.

He added: “This is a fabulous initiative by Moniack Mhor, a residency that brings together exceptional writers from across the world in one of Scotland’s best-loved literary hubs – and then gives them the chance to travel to a leading West African festival to share their ideas.

“The quality of the applicants was eye-opening, and I imagine the eventual outputs will be stellar.”

Gemma Rovira Ortega will also be in residence as the International Translator Award winner.

She has translated more than 200 works from authors such as Margaret Atwood, Donna Tartt and JK Rowling, and will be meeting with Scottish writers and publishing professionals during her residency.