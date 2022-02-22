Covid Scotland: What are the self-isolation rules now?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England has revealed plans to end self-isolation for anyone testing positive for coronavirus as of Thursday February 24.

But do you still have to self-isolate in Scotland? And are there any plans to end self-isolation north of the border?

We’re answering all your questions on current rules and the future of self-isolation.

What are Scotland’s current self-isolation rules?

Positive cases are advised to isolate for 10 days.

However, you can end self-isolation after seven days if you have no fever and return two negative lateral flow tests (LFD).

The first LFD must be taken on day six after testing positive. The other must be at least 24 hours after that, on day seven.

If you’re a fully vaccinated close or household contact of someone, you no longer have to isolate. However, you must take a LFD every day for seven days and test negative.

if you test positive at any point during those seven days, you must begin self-isolation.

Close and household contacts who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate for the full 10 days.

What is the advice on ending self-isolation?

England will scrap the legal requirement to self-isolate from Thursday, despite England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, urging people to still isolate if they have Covid-19.

Speaking at a Downing Street Press conference, Prof Whitty said: “We still have high rates of Omicron and I would urge people in terms of public health advice, and this is very much the Government’s position, that people should still if they have Covid try to prevent other people getting it and that means self-isolating.”

England’s strategy to live with Covid also involves an end to most free PCR and LFD testing from April.

It will also see the use of the NHS Covid Pass for entry into certain venues come to an end.

Does Scotland have plans to scrap self-isolation?

Speaking to Parliament about Scotland’s roadmap out of the pandemic, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said:

“In Scotland, for now, we will continue to ask those who test positive for Covid to isolate for the recommended period.

“We will continue to make self-isolation support payments available to those who are eligible.

“We will, of course, keep the recommended period of isolation under review.

“But, I think it is worth stressing that isolating… and the follow-up tracing Test and Protect does, remains one of the most fundamental public health protections we have available to us.

“It also provides protection for those most at risk of serious illness from Covid, enabling them to return to more normal lives as well.”