Highland bookshops shortlisted for Independent Bookshop of the Year award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Highland bookshops are preparing to fight off stiff competition from across the UK in a bid to become 2022 Independent Bookshop of the Year.

The Bookmark in Grantown and The Highland Bookshop in Fort William are among 62 stores across nine regions of the UK and Ireland battling for the coveted 2022 title in The British Book Awards.

The shops will compete to win within their region first, before vying for the overall prize, which will be announced at The British Book Awards winner ceremony on May 23.

The overall Independent Bookshop of the Year winner will then compete to be crowned Retailer of the Year.

The Independent Bookshop of the Year Award celebrates those stores that have continued to support local communities with magnificent books.

The awards follows a turbulent two years for traders, forced to shut up shop for prolonged periods and endorse innovative ways to share the written word.

Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller’s managing editor, said: “The received wisdom in the book trade when the pandemic first hit was that independent booksellers might be the most vulnerable. They have proved anything but as through close ties to their communities, indies have flourished for the last two years.

“This year ’s Independent Bookshop of the Year regional and country finalists reflect a broad diversity across the UK and Ireland with the thread of innovation running through, no matter if they are one of the UK’s most venerable indies or one of its newest.”

Amidst the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic, Independent bookshops have been forced to completely transform their operational modules.

Ideas have ranged from bicycle deliveries to local customers, to booksellers rapidly building new eco-commerce platforms and creating platforms for hosting interactive video content to replace face-to-face events.

The British Book Awards has been the leading awards for the book trade since 1990.

The awards, sponsored by Gardners, is supported by a host of major industry associations including The Publishers Association, The Booksellers Association and the Independent Publishers Guild. Judged by leading industry experts it is regarded as ‘the BAFTAs of the book.

Competing at regionals

The two Highland-based stores will now go on to compete against four fellow retailers across Scotland to be voted best in the country.

The Bookmark and The Highland Bookshop will go up against Far from the Madding Crowd in Linlithgow; The Book Nook Stewarton in Stewarton; The Edinburgh Bookshop in the Scottish Capital and Timberbooks in Overton.

The 2022 regional and country winners will be announced on Wednesday March 16, with the overall winner being unveiled at a ceremony in Central London later this year.

British Book Awards finalist

Here is a full list of the 62 finalists in the 2022 British Book Awards by region:

North England

Forum Books in Corbridge

Imagined Things in Harrogate

Read. Holmfirth in Holmfirth

Sam Read Bookseller in Grasmere

The Book Case in Hebden Bridge

The Book Corner in Halifax

The Grove Bookshop in Ilkley

The Little Ripon Bookshop in Ripon

Wave of Nostalgia in Haworth

White Rose BookCafé in Thirsk

Scotland

Far From the Madding Crowd in Linlithgow

The Bookmark in Grantown-on-Spey

The Book Nook Stewarton in Stewarton

The Edinburgh Bookshop in Edinburgh

The Highland Bookshop in Fort William

Timberbooks in Overton

South East England

Books On The Hill in St Albans

Chorleywood Bookshop in Chorleywood

Coles Books in Bicester

Mostly Books in Abingdon

October Books in Southampton

P&G Wells in Winchester

Steyning Bookshop in Steyning

The Book Nook in Hove

The Book Shop in Lee-on-the-Solent

The Haslemere Bookshop in Haslemere

South West England

Archway Bookshop in Axminster

East Gate Bookshop in Totnes

Little Toller Books in Beaminster

Max Minervas in Bristol

Persephone Books in Bath

Shrew Books in Fowey

Storysmith in Bristol

The Bookery in Crediton

Winstone’s Hunting Raven in Frome

Wales

Book-ish in Crickhowell

Chepstow Books & Gifts in Chepstow

Cover To Cover in Swansea

Griffin Books in Penarth

Gwisgo Bookworm in Aberaeron

The Bookshop in Mold

East of England

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Norwich

Dial Lane Books in Ipswich

Maldon Books in Maldon

Niche Comics & Bookshop in Huntingdon

The Margate Bookshop in Margate

Island of Ireland

Bridge Books in Dromore, Co Down

Halfway Up the Stairs in Greystones, Wicklow

Kennys Bookshop in Galway

Little Acorns Bookstore in Derry

O’Mahony’s in Limerick

The Company of Books in Dublin

London

BookBar in Islington

Burley Fisher Books in Haggerston

Pickled Pepper Books in Crouch End/Enfield

The Children’s Bookshop in Muswell Hill

Village Books in Dulwich

Midlands

Burway Books in Church Stretton

Five Leaves Bookshop in Nottingham

Lindum Books in Lincoln

The Rabbit Hole in Brigg

Wonderland Bookshop in Retford