HebCelt launches day tickets for delayed 25th anniversary festival amid unprecedented demand

HebCelt is responding to unprecedented demand by releasing more tickets for its first full-scale live festival in three years.

Fans around the world have inquired about attending the delayed 25th anniversary festival this summer.

Day tickets are going on sale at 10am tomorrow for the four-day event on July 13-16 centred on the Castle Green in Stornoway.

Early bird tickets were released in September and sold out in a day, while weekend tickets are also approaching a sell-out.

Who is appearing at HebCelt 2022?

Texas, Seasick Steve and Tide Lines are headlining the 25th anniversary HebCelt which was twice delayed by the Covid pandemic.

They will be joined by leading traditional and contemporary artists including Julie Fowlis, Skipinnish, Colin Macleod, Admiral Fallow, Blue Rose Code and Trail West.

There is also a strong focus on local and merging talent such as Josie Duncan, Scott C. Park, Sean Harrison & Band, Balach and local fèis project Treòir.

Depute festival director Graham MacCallum said: “We are incredibly excited to be just months away from our full live return and 25th anniversary celebrations.

“The absence of a full-scale HebCelt has been keenly felt, not just by the team here, but by our community and festival family far and wide.

Demand for tickets

“We have been hugely encouraged by the response to ticket sales, which to date has outstripped any demand we have seen in the history of the event.

“We would encourage all of our regulars and those who would be new to the festival to get their tickets sooner rather than later and we look forward to seeing them all on the green in July.”

Day tickets for Thursday, costing from £38, Friday and Saturday from £52, all with concessions available, can be booked via the HebCelt website.

The programme for An Lanntair art centre will be announced next month.

Hybrid festival held last year

Last year, HebCelt organised a hybrid festival, dubbed the Survival Sessions, when its normal programme was affected by the pandemic.

It featured 32 hours of live and pre-recorded performances showcasing Hebridean music and culture.

Live shows were staged at An Lanntair in front of a limited audience who secured tickets via a ballot.

These were live streamed online along with songs, virtual gigs and specially-commissioned work to support musicians and provide an economic stepping stone ahead of a full return.