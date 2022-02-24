HebCelt launches day tickets for delayed 25th anniversary festival amid unprecedented demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
HebCelt launches day tickets for delayed 25th anniversary festival amid unprecedented demand

By John Ross
February 24, 2022, 6:00 am
HebCelt has seen an unprecedented demand for tickets.
HebCelt is responding to unprecedented demand by releasing more tickets for its first full-scale live festival in three years.

Fans around the world have inquired about attending the delayed 25th anniversary festival this summer.

Day tickets are going on sale at 10am tomorrow for the four-day event on July 13-16 centred on the Castle Green in Stornoway.

Early bird tickets were released in September and sold out in a day, while weekend tickets are also approaching a sell-out.

Who is appearing at HebCelt 2022?

Texas, Seasick Steve and Tide Lines  are headlining the 25th anniversary HebCelt which was twice delayed by the Covid pandemic.

They will be joined by leading traditional and contemporary artists including Julie Fowlis, Skipinnish, Colin Macleod, Admiral Fallow, Blue Rose Code and Trail West.

Texas will headline the delayed 25th anniversary festival.Picture Jen Koch.

There is also a strong focus on local and merging talent such as Josie Duncan, Scott C. Park, Sean Harrison & Band, Balach and local fèis project Treòir.

Depute festival director Graham MacCallum said: “We are incredibly excited to be just months away from our full live return and 25th anniversary celebrations.

“The absence of a full-scale HebCelt has been keenly felt, not just by the team here, but by our community and festival family far and wide.

Demand for tickets

“We have been hugely encouraged by the response to ticket sales, which to date has outstripped any demand we have seen in the history of the event.

“We would encourage all of our regulars and those who would be new to the festival to get their tickets sooner rather than later and we look forward to seeing them all on the green in July.”

Seasick Steve will appear at the delayed festival

Day tickets for Thursday, costing from £38, Friday and Saturday from £52, all with concessions available, can be booked via the HebCelt website.

The programme for An Lanntair art centre will be announced next month.

Hybrid festival held last year

Last year, HebCelt organised a hybrid festival, dubbed the Survival Sessions, when its normal programme was affected by the pandemic.

It featured 32 hours of live and pre-recorded performances showcasing Hebridean music and culture.

Live shows were staged at An Lanntair in front of a limited audience who secured tickets via a ballot.

Tides Lines will make a return appearance at the festival

These were live streamed online along with songs, virtual gigs and specially-commissioned work to support musicians and provide an economic stepping stone ahead of a full return.

