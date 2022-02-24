Oil surges past $100 for first time since 2014 on Russian aggression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oil surges past $100 for first time since 2014 on Russian aggression

By Erikka Askeland
February 24, 2022, 7:25 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 7:47 am
Oil prices have surged past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia attacked Ukraine, exacerbating concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies.

Brent crude hit a high of $102.48 a barrel, the highest since September 2014, and was at $102.06 a barrel at 0547 GMT, up $5.22, or 5.4%, according to Reuters.

Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer, mainly selling its crude to European refineries, and is the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe, providing about 35% of the latter’s supply.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow. Photo Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP.

Oil and gas prices are climbing on fears that the Ukraine-Russia crisis will disrupt supplies across the world.

Ukraine’s president has declared martial law and urged citizens not to panic as Russia launched military strikes on the country, while the country’s foreign minister called it a “full-scale invasion”.

The Russian president announced the action during a televised address early on Thursday morning, claiming the move was a response to threats from Ukraine.

Ukraine’s border guard agency said the Russian military attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.

The agency said that the Russian troops unleashed an artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus and Ukrainian border guards were firing back, adding that there was no immediate report of casualties.

Cost of living crisis intensifies

Motoring grout the RAC has warned the crisis will continue to push up UK petrol prices further, after they hit a record 149.12p a litre recently.

New figures revealed the price of petrol in the UK has reached a new record high. Image by Clarke Cooper / DCT Media.

The crisis will be a worry for millions of families who are facing a “cost-of-living catastrophe” due to soaring energy bills and rising taxes.

Invasion is disastrous for the people of Ukraine, but the economic impacts could go much further directly hitting countries like Germany, which gets 40% of its gas from Russia.

Experts have predicted UK households could face price surges as high as 35% in their gas bills.

Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour. So far, there are no sanctions on energy trade.

Nicola Sturgeon.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Kremlin “must face the severest consequences” for “unprovoked aggression” in Ukraine.

She tweeted: “Overnight developments in Ukraine – however anticipated – are appalling and horrific.

“The Kremlin must face the severest consequences for this unprovoked aggression.

“And the world must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine #StandWithUkraine”.

