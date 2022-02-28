Russian tanker blocked from Orkney as government ramps up sanctions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Russian oil tanker bound for Orkney will no longer get to dock under tough new sanctions announced by the UK government, as Nicola Sturgeon urged oil and gas firms to pull out of Russia.

The vessel was due to dock at the island’s Flotta oil terminal on Tuesday but UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has now written to all British ports asking them to block Russian vessels from arriving.

It comes after the first minister confirmed she had been involved in talks with Mr Shapps on Monday evening over the issue.

Orkney Council has confirmed the planned visit by the oil tanker has been cancelled.

Ms Sturgeon said oil and gas firms with “interests in, partnerships in or investment in Russia” should “think about getting out of that”.

The first minister made the call to industry leaders during a visit to Aberdeen on Monday as international leaders continue to isolate Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Energy giant BP has already chosen to walk away from its investments in Russia’s state-owned oil firm, along with Norwegian oil firm Equinor.

Shell announced on Monday evening that it would also be exiting Russia, saying they are “shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine”.

The SNP leader confirmed she had discussions with Mr Shapps on Monday evening over introducing sanctions to block Russian boats from UK ports.

Mr Shapps later confirmed any “Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels” will be denied access, with legislation to follow.

Speaking in Aberdeen, Ms Sturgeon said: “We must make sure that Putin, his regime, his cronies, his network of oligarchs, are as isolated as possible.

“I welcome the announcements last night by Equinor and I would call on other companies in the UK with interests in Russia to follow suit.

“We must make sure that the international condemnation, not just in words but in action against Russia, is as strong as it possibly can be.

“Governments have to lead by example in terms of the sanctions that are imposed but big, multi-national companies have a big part to play too.”

‘Hopefully we can stop that happening’

Ms Sturgeon said the NS Champion vessel, owned by Russian company Sovcomflot, should not be allowed to dock in Orkney.

The firm, one of the world’s largest petroleum shipping companies, is facing sanctions from the US.

Ms Sturgeon continued: “Let me be blunt, I don’t want that tanker to dock in Orkney tomorrow.”

In his letter to all UK ports, Mr Shapps said: “The UK Government has been clear there would be massive consequences and a severe cost for any Russian military incursion into Ukraine, and, in coordination with our international allies and partners, we are developing an unprecedented package of further sanctions.

“The maritime sector is fundamental to international trade and we must play our part in restricting Russia’s economic interests and holding the Russian government to account.”

The UK Government has confirmed it will support ports in identifying Russian ships and will communicate directly with relevant ports when they identify Russian vessels bound for UK ports.

‘Complex, fast-moving situation’

Orkney Islands council leader James Stockan, said: “Over the weekend, officers worked tirelessly to try and find a solution to the issue of the visiting tanker – in order to support the strength of feeling that is running not only in our community, but throughout our organisation too.

“We welcomed the announcement this afternoon from the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Transport – this was very much one of the avenues we have been exploring over the last few days. That announcement was followed by news from the ships agent that they were cancelling the visit.

“This was a very complex, fast-moving situation – and we have ultimately achieved the best possible outcome.

“Our thanks go out to all that have contributed to this outcome but most of all sincere thanks to our incredible community as their role in this cannot be underestimated.”

Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael declared the move a “victory for the people of Orkney who were prepared to step in and block the docking of a Russian oil tanker here if necessary”.

He added: “Our community has stood firm with the people of Ukraine and forced major oil companies to act to stop more money flowing to Putin’s bloodthirsty regime.

“Grant Shapps must now ensure the Government’s proposed ban on Russian ships docking in the UK is made enforceable and water tight.

“There is no time to waste in stopping Putin’s regime earning money by sending their ships to UK ports.”