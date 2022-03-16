History repeating: Frustrated councillors grant planning application at flood-risk Dingwall business park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
History repeating: Frustrated councillors grant planning application at flood-risk Dingwall business park

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 11:57 am
Dingwall business park
Dingwall Business Park is a flood risk area, says Sepa. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith.

Highland Council has once again given a green light for development at Dingwall Business Park.

It’s the latest in an ongoing saga over flood defences at the park.

Last January, councillors learned that Sepa objected to any further development at the business park.

The environment agency believes the existing bund is not sufficient to prevent flooding.

This is despite Sepa itself having offices at the park.

Outraged councillors refused to “write off a whole business park” and granted planning permission for two local businesses against recommendations.

Tuesday’s meeting followed suit.

Support local businesses

Firth Plumbing Heating and Roofing was granted permission in principle for an office, workshop and storage on the Inchrory Drive side of the park.

Dingwall councillor Margaret Paterson brought a motion in support.

“As we move out of the pandemic we are very aware that the economy has to recover,” said Mrs Paterson. “It’s very important that we support any opportunity for local jobs.

“Businesses have shown that they want to locate in the business park in Dingwall, and as a council we should welcome their investment.”

Highland councillor Margaret Paterson. Picture by Sandy McCook

Mrs Paterson said the bund has protected the site from flooding to date. However, HIE, Highland Council and Sepa are now working together to improve it.

Planning manager Dafydd Jones said HIE has written to the business owners on site and is exploring a feasibility study to improve the bund.

The council’s decision will go to Scottish ministers, who now have three planning decisions to consider at Dingwall business park.

Members hope this will add pressure to get the issue resolved quickly.

