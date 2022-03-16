History repeating: Frustrated councillors grant planning application at flood-risk Dingwall business park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has once again given a green light for development at Dingwall Business Park.

It’s the latest in an ongoing saga over flood defences at the park.

Last January, councillors learned that Sepa objected to any further development at the business park.

The environment agency believes the existing bund is not sufficient to prevent flooding.

This is despite Sepa itself having offices at the park.

Outraged councillors refused to “write off a whole business park” and granted planning permission for two local businesses against recommendations.

Tuesday’s meeting followed suit.

Support local businesses

Firth Plumbing Heating and Roofing was granted permission in principle for an office, workshop and storage on the Inchrory Drive side of the park.

Dingwall councillor Margaret Paterson brought a motion in support.

“As we move out of the pandemic we are very aware that the economy has to recover,” said Mrs Paterson. “It’s very important that we support any opportunity for local jobs.

“Businesses have shown that they want to locate in the business park in Dingwall, and as a council we should welcome their investment.”

Mrs Paterson said the bund has protected the site from flooding to date. However, HIE, Highland Council and Sepa are now working together to improve it.

Planning manager Dafydd Jones said HIE has written to the business owners on site and is exploring a feasibility study to improve the bund.

The council’s decision will go to Scottish ministers, who now have three planning decisions to consider at Dingwall business park.

Members hope this will add pressure to get the issue resolved quickly.