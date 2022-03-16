Spurtles at the ready – World Porridge Making Championships set to return to the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spurtles at the ready – World Porridge Making Championships set to return to the Highlands

By Louise Glen
March 16, 2022, 11:46 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 12:29 pm
Chris Young stirring the contents of a pot
A virtual event was held in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic.

Porridge fanatics from around the world will gather in person once more in the Highland village of Carrbridge this October.

The 29th World Porridge Making Championships are set to return to its full glory on Saturday, October 8.

Over the last two years, organisers ran a virtual event with people competing from across the globe.

It is hoped that this year some of those virtual contestants will make it to the Highland village to take part.

The in-person event will bring together 30 competitors to vie for the highly-coveted title of World Porridge Making Champion and for the Golden Spurtle trophy.

The award is presented to the contestant deemed to have made the best traditional porridge using just three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt.

A collage with a pot with porridge on the stove on the left and Chris Young stirring the contents of a pot with a wooden spoon
Chris Young was declared the winner of the virtual lockdown porridge making event. Picture by James Ross / Carrbridge Community Council.

Ah, but is it all in the type of oatmeal?

Competitors can use pinhead, coarse, medium or fine oatmeal, and entries are judged on appearance, texture, colour and taste.

For those wishing to bend those rules on a traditional porridge, there is also an additional prize for the best speciality dish, where oatmeal can be combined with any other ingredients.

Lisa Williams, the 2019 World porridge making champion, and speciality champion Nick Barnard, have both confirmed that they will return to Carrbridge to defend their titles.

Chef Neil Mugg, lecturer at Perth College UHI, whose CV includes resort pastry chef at Gleneagles will head the judging panel.

He will be joined by Colin Bussey, former executive chef at Gleneagles, and New Zealand-born chef Kirsten Gilmour, owner of The Bothy Bakery in Grantown on Spey.

The World Porridge Making Championship is organised by volunteers supported by Carrbridge Ahead and Carrbridge Community Council.

A hand holding a bowl of porridge
World Porridge Making Championships are set to return in 2022.

‘A huge part of village life’

Karen Henderson from the organising committee said: “The World Porridge Making Championships has been a huge part of village life for nearly 30 years.

“It brings visitors from around the globe to the Highlands, and we can’t wait to bring the event back in person in October.

“It would be really wonderful if some of those who have entered the virtual competition over the past two years are able to make the trip to join us.”

Alan Meikle from Hamlyns of Scotland – who sponsor the event – said: “Carrbridge Community Council have done an excellent job with the virtual competition over the past two years.

“But nothing quite compares with the real thing, and we can’t wait to get back to Carrbridge in October for another unforgettable day of porridge making.”

Hopefuls will be able to sign up for the event from March 20 on the group’s website.

