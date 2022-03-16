Spurtles at the ready – World Porridge Making Championships set to return to the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Porridge fanatics from around the world will gather in person once more in the Highland village of Carrbridge this October.

The 29th World Porridge Making Championships are set to return to its full glory on Saturday, October 8.

Over the last two years, organisers ran a virtual event with people competing from across the globe.

It is hoped that this year some of those virtual contestants will make it to the Highland village to take part.

The in-person event will bring together 30 competitors to vie for the highly-coveted title of World Porridge Making Champion and for the Golden Spurtle trophy.

The award is presented to the contestant deemed to have made the best traditional porridge using just three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt.

Ah, but is it all in the type of oatmeal?

Competitors can use pinhead, coarse, medium or fine oatmeal, and entries are judged on appearance, texture, colour and taste.

For those wishing to bend those rules on a traditional porridge, there is also an additional prize for the best speciality dish, where oatmeal can be combined with any other ingredients.

Lisa Williams, the 2019 World porridge making champion, and speciality champion Nick Barnard, have both confirmed that they will return to Carrbridge to defend their titles.

Chef Neil Mugg, lecturer at Perth College UHI, whose CV includes resort pastry chef at Gleneagles will head the judging panel.

He will be joined by Colin Bussey, former executive chef at Gleneagles, and New Zealand-born chef Kirsten Gilmour, owner of The Bothy Bakery in Grantown on Spey.

The World Porridge Making Championship is organised by volunteers supported by Carrbridge Ahead and Carrbridge Community Council.

‘A huge part of village life’

Karen Henderson from the organising committee said: “The World Porridge Making Championships has been a huge part of village life for nearly 30 years.

“It brings visitors from around the globe to the Highlands, and we can’t wait to bring the event back in person in October.

“It would be really wonderful if some of those who have entered the virtual competition over the past two years are able to make the trip to join us.”

Alan Meikle from Hamlyns of Scotland – who sponsor the event – said: “Carrbridge Community Council have done an excellent job with the virtual competition over the past two years.

“But nothing quite compares with the real thing, and we can’t wait to get back to Carrbridge in October for another unforgettable day of porridge making.”

Hopefuls will be able to sign up for the event from March 20 on the group’s website.