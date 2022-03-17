Uig ferry on Skye made famous by Outlander to close for six months for repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has confirmed it is closing the Uig ferry on Skye for six months.

The route, loved by Outlander fans for its links to the programme’s theme tune The Skye Boat song, will be closed from October 10, 2022 until March 27, 2023.

Highland Council, who own the terminal, said the closure period was essential for works to improve the capacity, reliability and resilience at Uig.

Known as the Skye Triangle the route takes passenger to Tarbert, Harris – with a road network to Lewis – and to Lochmaddy on South Uist.

It is likely that the North Uist ferry will sail between Lochmaddy and Ullapool during this period.

The Skye to Tarbert ferry is one of a number of trips to follow in the footsteps of Outlander characters Jamie and Claire.

Consultation found residents did not want summer timetable to be altered

The spokeswoman said: “Following consultation earlier this year regarding the closure, which was due to start in September, the council have been in discussion with RJ McLeod (Contractors) Ltd.”

We can now confirm the revised timings of the closure of #Uig ferry terminal will be the 10th Oct 2022 – 27 Mar 2023. This closure period is essential to allow major investment in upgrading facilities. Read more about the project here – https://t.co/VUHRDHaLub — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) March 17, 2022

Consultees had told the council that they did not want the terminal to be closed in the busy summer period. But the council said it was unable to be able to completely avoid a closure in the summer timetable period.

CalMac will close new bookings on these services between October 10 to 23, 2022, and will work with customers to rearrange existing bookings once alternative service options are finalised.

The spokeswoman said: “The importance of carrying out the works during the winter timetable when vehicular traffic is low is essential to minimise disruption to communities and islands.

“The closure period has been extended and includes contingencies for weather related events and is based on a six-day working week thus providing more certainty that the works will be complete by the end of March deadline.”

Closure period to be extended

The works to the ferry terminal are programmed for completion in winter 2023.

CalMac will arrange further consultation events in Uist, Skye and Harris communities in the coming weeks to discuss options for maintaining services during the closure period.

The Highland Council will also attend these sessions to answer any questions about the wider harbour upgrade or the closure. It has also set up a website to update the public on the current position.