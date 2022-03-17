Uig ferry on Skye made famous by Outlander to close for six months for repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Uig ferry on Skye made famous by Outlander to close for six months for repairs

By Louise Glen
March 17, 2022, 1:44 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 3:58 pm
Highland Council has confirmed it is closing the Uig ferry on Skye for six months.

The route, loved by Outlander fans for its links to the programme’s theme tune The Skye Boat song, will be closed from October 10, 2022 until March 27, 2023.

Highland Council, who own the terminal, said the closure period was essential for works to improve the capacity, reliability and resilience at Uig.

Known as the Skye Triangle the route takes passenger to Tarbert, Harris – with a road network to Lewis – and to Lochmaddy on South Uist.

It is likely that the North Uist ferry will sail between Lochmaddy and Ullapool during this period.

The Skye to Tarbert ferry is one of a number of trips to follow in the footsteps of Outlander characters Jamie and Claire.

Consultation found residents did not want summer timetable to be altered

The spokeswoman said: “Following consultation earlier this year regarding the closure, which was due to start in September, the council have been in discussion with RJ McLeod (Contractors) Ltd.”

Consultees had told the council that they did not want the terminal to be closed in the busy summer period. But the council said it was unable to be able to completely avoid a closure in the summer timetable period.

CalMac will close new bookings on these services between October 10 to 23, 2022, and will work with customers to rearrange existing bookings once alternative service options are finalised.

The spokeswoman said: “The importance of carrying out the works during the winter timetable when vehicular traffic is low is essential to minimise disruption to communities and islands.

“The closure period has been extended and includes contingencies for weather related events and is based on a six-day working week thus providing more certainty that the works will be complete by the end of March deadline.”

Closure period to be extended

The works to the ferry terminal are programmed for completion in winter 2023.

CalMac will arrange further consultation events in Uist, Skye and Harris communities in the coming weeks to discuss options for maintaining services during the closure period.

The Highland Council will also attend these sessions to answer any questions about the wider harbour upgrade or the closure. It has also set up a website to update the public on the current position.

 

