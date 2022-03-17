Three men charged in connection with alleged thefts of used cooking oil across north-east and Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Crime & Courts

Three men charged in connection with alleged thefts of used cooking oil across north-east and Tayside

By Bryan Rutherford
March 17, 2022, 2:34 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 4:56 pm
Three men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Three men have been charged in connection with a string of alleged thefts of used cooking oil across the north-east and Tayside.

The three men, aged 21, 32, and 51-years-old, are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today over the alleged incidents between Thursday March 10 and yesterday.

The arrests came after the Press and Journal reported that five hotels and restaurants in Aberdeenshire have been targeted in recent weeks.

Detective Constable Lewis Ingram said: “Our enquiries into these incidents remain ongoing and I would encourage anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a theft to report it”.

Cooking oil made into bio-diesel

They included four in Stonehaven and one in Aboyne.

Although used cooking oil is a waste product, it can be valuable to businesses.

Hospitality firms receive quantities of fresh cooking oil in exchange for used oil, which companies then take away to process into bio-fuel.

Criminals are cashing in on the lucrative practice as they take advantage of diesel prices continuing to rocket.

Pc Mike Urquhart.

Pc Mike Urquhart said the north-east division is “seeing an increase in used cooking oil theft from hotels, restaurants and fast-food outlets”.

Used cooking oil thieves are striking everywhere across Scotland, according to the crime reduction officer.

He added: “A lot of people think ‘what’s the harm in it because they’re stealing something that most companies would have to pay to get rid of anyway?’

“But they’re defrauding the legitimate companies as well as subsidising other areas of criminality that they’re involved in.”

Police Scotland urged anyone with information to contact the force by phoning 101.

