IN FULL: School closures in the north and north-east on March 29

Schools and nurseries across Moray and the Highlands have been forced to close on Tuesday due to rising Covid-19 infections.
Several schools in Caithness will remain closed to all students until Wednesday.
Highland Council has confirmed the closures are Covid-19 related.
Around 47 students are being impacted by the closures.
Meanwhile, Lady Cathcart Nursery in Buckie has been shut for a second consecutive day due to staff shortages.
All students and children from the Moray-based nursery are being asked to stay at home.
In a statement, posted on their social media page, nursery staff said ongoing staff shortages had forced them to shut.
They wrote: “Nursery will be closed on Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March at least due to a shortage of staff due to Covid.
“Please check here and your emails for any further updates.”
Here is a list of schools that is closed on Tuesday, March 29:
Crossroads Primary, Thurso: Closed due to Covid-19
Dunbeath Primary, Dunbeath: Closed due to Covid-19
Lady Cathcart Nursery, Buckie: Closed due to Covid-19