IN FULL: School closures in the north and north-east on March 29

Schools and nurseries across Moray and the Highlands have been forced to close on Tuesday due to rising Covid-19 infections.

Several schools in Caithness will remain closed to all students until Wednesday.

Highland Council has confirmed the closures are Covid-19 related.

Around 47 students are being impacted by the closures.

Meanwhile, Lady Cathcart Nursery in Buckie has been shut for a second consecutive day due to staff shortages.

All students and children from the Moray-based nursery are being asked to stay at home.

In a statement, posted on their social media page, nursery staff said ongoing staff shortages had forced them to shut.

They wrote: “Nursery will be closed on Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March at least due to a shortage of staff due to Covid.

“Please check here and your emails for any further updates.”

Here is a list of schools that is closed on Tuesday, March 29:

Crossroads Primary, Thurso: Closed due to Covid-19

Dunbeath Primary, Dunbeath: Closed due to Covid-19

Lady Cathcart Nursery, Buckie: Closed due to Covid-19