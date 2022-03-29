Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After days of good weather, the forecast looks decidedly more chilly as the Met Office issues a yellow warning for snow and ice across the Highlands and Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

A yellow warning has been issued for most of the north and north-east from Aberdeen to the Isle of Lewis from 10pm on Tuesday, March 29 until 10am Wednesday, March 30.

Forecasters expect snow and hail showers are expected to cover the region leading to potentially icy patches on the roads and cycle paths.

The Met Office is therefore warning motorists to be careful as driving could be hazardous overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

Areas of high ground over 200 metres are likely to get up to two inches of lying snow.

Temperatures are likely to dip to below freezing across several places across the north and north-east. Temperatures will feel colder due to wind chill in higher places.

Inverness: 0 to 3C

Aberdeen: 0 to 3C

Elgin: 0 to 5C

Aviemore: -3 to 2C

Braemar: -2 to 1C

Dufftown: -2 to 1C

Peterhead: 1 to 4C

Thurso: 1 to 3C

Stornoway: 1 to 3C

Kirkwall: 1 to 2C

Lerwick: 0 to 1C

With the snow expected very early Wednesday morning and road surface temperatures due to be from -2.9C to -0.9C during the night, Aberdeen City Council have announced they intend to grit primary roads from 10 pm on Tuesday.

This is to make roads safer for drivers who are required to travel to work in the early hours across Grampian.

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning issued ⚠️ Snow & Ice across northern parts of Scotland

Tuesday 2200 – Wednesday 1000 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/vC1uzs1kwy — Met Office (@metoffice) March 29, 2022

Weather Outlook

The forecast over the next few days expect the cold weather to continue with strong winds.

On Wednesday there will be bright spells and wintry showers, which will be heavy and frequent with a risk of hail.

Thursday and Friday will continue to be cold with bright spells and wintry showers, lying snow possible at night.

There will also be widespread overnight frosts with northerly winds. The cold weather will begin to ease by Saturday.

Similar weather can be expected in Aberdeen, Thurso and the Western Isles.