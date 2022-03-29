Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray

By Ross Hempseed
March 29, 2022, 11:04 am Updated: March 29, 2022, 1:22 pm
Collage of yellow warning area over photo of man scraping ice off windshield
Snow and ice forecasted for the north of Scotland as Met Office issues yellow weather warning. DCT Design.

After days of good weather, the forecast looks decidedly more chilly as the Met Office issues a yellow warning for snow and ice across the Highlands and Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

A yellow warning has been issued for most of the north and north-east from Aberdeen to the Isle of Lewis from 10pm on Tuesday, March 29 until 10am Wednesday, March 30.

Forecasters expect snow and hail showers are expected to cover the region leading to potentially icy patches on the roads and cycle paths.

The Met Office is therefore warning motorists to be careful as driving could be hazardous overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

Areas of high ground over 200 metres are likely to get up to two inches of lying snow.

Temperatures are likely to dip to below freezing across several places across the north and north-east. Temperatures will feel colder due to wind chill in higher places.

  • Inverness: 0 to 3C
  • Aberdeen: 0 to 3C
  • Elgin: 0 to 5C
  • Aviemore: -3 to 2C
  • Braemar:  -2 to 1C
  • Dufftown: -2 to 1C
  • Peterhead: 1 to 4C
  • Thurso: 1 to 3C
  • Stornoway: 1 to 3C
  • Kirkwall: 1 to 2C
  • Lerwick: 0 to 1C

With the snow expected very early Wednesday morning and road surface temperatures due to be from -2.9C to -0.9C during the night, Aberdeen City Council have announced they intend to grit primary roads from 10 pm on Tuesday.

This is to make roads safer for drivers who are required to travel to work in the early hours across Grampian.

Weather Outlook

The forecast over the next few days expect the cold weather to continue with strong winds.

On Wednesday there will be bright spells and wintry showers, which will be heavy and frequent with a risk of hail.

Thursday and Friday will continue to be cold with bright spells and wintry showers, lying snow possible at night.

There will also be widespread overnight frosts with northerly winds. The cold weather will begin to ease by Saturday.

Similar weather can be expected in Aberdeen, Thurso and the Western Isles.

 

