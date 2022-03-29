‘Housing housing housing’ will dominate Badenoch and Strathspey election race, says area chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Housing housing housing’ will dominate Badenoch and Strathspey election race, says area chairman

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Bill Lobban believes that housing remains the hottest topic in the area. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT Media
As candidates hit the doorsteps, Badenoch and Strathspey’s housing woes look set to be a hot election topic.

Badenoch and Strathspey has seen a sharp increase in house prices, driven by the explosion in staycation tourism during the pandemic.

Current area chairman Councillor Bill Lobban branded it a “housing emergency”.

He said: “Housing prices have escalated way beyond what is affordable for local people.

“This is also putting severe pressure on local businesses as people who want to work here can’t afford to live here.”

Anyone hoping to start a short term let would need to apply for permission.

Mr Lobban says the area is a major tourist destination and welcomes visitors.

However, he calls for a balance between tourist lets and permanent homes for local people.

“The balance has shifted too far in favour of holiday lets,” he said.

In February, the council launched a public consultation into new powers to control short-term lets in the area.

If approved, it would mean that any homes for short-term let would need to apply for planning permission.

Both Highland Council and the Cairngorm National Park Authority support the idea.

Responding to local needs

In the Badenoch and Strathspey election, local needs will be firmly in focus.

In particular, that means meeting the specific challenges of rural areas. Population decline is a big worry.

Highland Council’s corporate plan shows a projected drift away from rural Highland towards towns and cities.

By 2041, the population of Badenoch and Strathspey is expected to drop by 5.3%.

In areas such as Caithness and Sutherland, the figures were even more stark, with projected declines of 21% and 11% respectively.

Rural councillors have called on the Scottish Government to drive inward investment and job creation.

“Young people leave here because they can’t find a well-paid job and an affordable place to live,” said Mr Lobban.

“We need to upskill our younger workforce and give them the best start in life. It’s their home and they need to be able to stay here and enjoy it.”

