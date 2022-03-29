‘Housing housing housing’ will dominate Badenoch and Strathspey election race, says area chairman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As candidates hit the doorsteps, Badenoch and Strathspey’s housing woes look set to be a hot election topic.

Badenoch and Strathspey has seen a sharp increase in house prices, driven by the explosion in staycation tourism during the pandemic.

Current area chairman Councillor Bill Lobban branded it a “housing emergency”.

He said: “Housing prices have escalated way beyond what is affordable for local people.

“This is also putting severe pressure on local businesses as people who want to work here can’t afford to live here.”

Mr Lobban says the area is a major tourist destination and welcomes visitors.

However, he calls for a balance between tourist lets and permanent homes for local people.

“The balance has shifted too far in favour of holiday lets,” he said.

In February, the council launched a public consultation into new powers to control short-term lets in the area.

If approved, it would mean that any homes for short-term let would need to apply for planning permission.

Both Highland Council and the Cairngorm National Park Authority support the idea.

Responding to local needs

In the Badenoch and Strathspey election, local needs will be firmly in focus.

In particular, that means meeting the specific challenges of rural areas. Population decline is a big worry.

Highland Council’s corporate plan shows a projected drift away from rural Highland towards towns and cities.

By 2041, the population of Badenoch and Strathspey is expected to drop by 5.3%.

In areas such as Caithness and Sutherland, the figures were even more stark, with projected declines of 21% and 11% respectively.

Rural councillors have called on the Scottish Government to drive inward investment and job creation.

“Young people leave here because they can’t find a well-paid job and an affordable place to live,” said Mr Lobban.

“We need to upskill our younger workforce and give them the best start in life. It’s their home and they need to be able to stay here and enjoy it.”