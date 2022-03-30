‘Where is the science to support this?’: Business leaders react to face covering announcement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that face covering laws will come to an end in two phases this month has been met with a mixture of relief and irritation by business leaders in the north and north-east.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the first minister told the Scottish Parliament that the legislation requiring face coverings at places of worship, or while attending a wedding or civil partnership ceremony or a funeral, would be scrapped next Monday.

However, people in Scotland will need to continue wearing them on public transport and at indoor venues such as shops, bars and restaurants until April 18.

After those dates, people will continue to be advised to wear face coverings in certain situations, but they will no longer be compulsory.

However, Scott Murray, a director of Highland hospitality group Cru Holdings, said it was unlikely that many places would make them a requirement for entry.

He said: “It’s one of those things where, unless you’ve got a work force that’s maybe high risk, then it doesn’t really serve much of a purpose.”

Mr Murray said masks had become a “part of life” after more than two years – but it will still be a relief to not need them anymore.

He said: “I think we’ve found a balance where everyone’s quite comfortable, but it will be nice to go into a shop and not think, ‘Och, I’ve left my mask in the car, I need to go back…’

“The convenience of that will be appreciated.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, was less impressed with the delay in removing the legal requirement.

He said: “Again we ask, where is the science to support this? Despite tighter restrictions Scotland continues to have higher infection rates so clearly these are not working.

“Meantime, why would tourists come here when they could choose the Lakes, Devon and Cornwall, West Wales or Ireland and enjoy the experience without having to don a mask whenever they venture indoors?

“At this rate, it’s likely the Western Isles will get their new ferries before Scottish workers are allowed to walk from their office desks to get a cup of coffee without having to cover up half of their faces.”

‘Bitterly disappointed’

Managing director of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association Colin Wilkinson admitted the organisation had hoped all restrictions would have been lifted ahead of the Easter weekend, which is typically accompanied by an upsurge in business.

He said: “We have already stated our view that Scotland not falling into line with England will confuse people – particularly visitors from south of the border.

“It is already confusing people and it is exceptionally unfair for business owners and their staff to have to remind people who are not familiar with our rules that they must wear a face covering.

“To say we are bitterly disappointed by today’s announcement is an understatement as we still face nearly three more weeks of restrictions.”

Age Scotland welcomes continuing of guidance

However, charity Age Scotland voiced its support for the continuation of guidance to wear face coverings even after the legal requirement is scrapped.

Chief executive Brian Sloan said: “Covid is still very much with us, and we know that older people are still at the highest risk from the virus.

“We welcome the government’s approach to encourage the continued use of face masks in public after the rules change and hope people take steps keep themselves and others safe.

“We would also ask everyone to be tolerant and show kindness towards older people and those with disabilities who choose to carry on wearing a face covering and may want to maintain some social distancing to keep themselves safe, especially when Covid is so prevalent across the country.

“Not everyone is ready to venture into crowded environments without some protection.”