Works underway to improve Lochmaddy Pier

Contractors have started upgrades on Lochmaddy Pier in North Uist.

George Leslie Ltd have begun replacing the existing infrastructure at the west coast ferry terminal to cater to the firms new fleet of vessels.

The long-awaited programme of works will include the expansion of the marshalling area, the extension and strengthening of the pier alongside new fendering and dredging.

Its hoped the latest upgrades will improve ferry services to the Western Isles.

The works, which form a key part of the Skye Triangle upgrade, are expected to be complete by spring 2023.

David Ross, managing director of George Leslie said the upgrades will provide a much needed boost for the areas economy and employment sector.

He said: “GL are delighted once again, to be working with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to deliver the strategic improvements on this lifeline infrastructure project.

‘Maintaining lifeline ferry services’

“These critical works will be undertaken whilst maintaining the ferry service, ensuring that any adverse impact to the communities upon the islands during construction is minimised.

“We will be liaising with the council, local schools and interested parties to develop a community benefits plan in order to maximise the positive impacts that this investment provides.”

The £15.3 million contract was awarded to George Leslie Ltd following the termination or former contractor L&M Keating Ltd.

The upgrades were prompted by the council following the retirement of MV Hebrides.

The new larger ferries being built for CalMac would require additional infrastructure at ferry terminals across the west coast of Scotland.

The works coincide with works undertaken at Tarbert and Uig.

Uig Harbour on Skye will be closed for the next six months as works get underway.

A Comhairle spokeswoman said: “We are pleased that construction works can begin again at Lochmaddy Pier.

“It was extremely unfortunate that the original contract with L&M Keating Ltd had to be terminated and the delay this caused to the delivery process but we look forward to now working with George Leslie Ltd in what is an important element of the Skye Triangle Infrastructure Improvement Programme.

“We continue to work with Transport Scotland, CMAL, CalMac Ferries Ltd and The Highland Council in delivering what is undoubtedly a significant investment in ferry services for the communities in Harris and the Uists.

“We do not envisage there being any disruption to the ferry service as a result of the works at Lochmaddy and any disruption at the pier itself will be kept to an absolute minimum.”