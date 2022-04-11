Works underway to improve Lochmaddy Pier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Works underway to improve Lochmaddy Pier

By Michelle Henderson
April 11, 2022, 2:29 pm
The works form part of the Skye Triangle upgrade, with has seen improvements made to the infrastructure in Tarbert and Uig.
Contractors have started upgrades on Lochmaddy Pier in North Uist.

George Leslie Ltd have begun replacing the existing infrastructure at the west coast ferry terminal to cater to the firms new fleet of vessels.

The long-awaited programme of works will include the expansion of the marshalling area, the extension and strengthening of the pier alongside new fendering and dredging.

Its hoped the latest upgrades will improve ferry services to the Western Isles.

The works, which form a key part of the Skye Triangle upgrade, are expected to be complete by spring 2023.

David Ross, managing director of George Leslie said the upgrades will provide a much needed boost for the areas economy and employment sector.

He said: “GL are delighted once again, to be working with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to deliver the strategic improvements on this lifeline infrastructure project.

‘Maintaining lifeline ferry services’

“These critical works will be undertaken whilst maintaining the ferry service, ensuring that any adverse impact to the communities upon the islands during construction is minimised.

“We will be liaising with the council, local schools and interested parties to develop a community benefits plan in order to maximise the positive impacts that this investment provides.”

The £15.3 million contract was awarded to George Leslie Ltd following the termination or former contractor L&M Keating Ltd.

The upgrades were prompted by the council following the retirement of MV Hebrides.

The new larger ferries being built for CalMac would require additional infrastructure at ferry terminals across the west coast of Scotland.

The works coincide with works undertaken at Tarbert and Uig.

Uig Harbour on Skye will be closed for the next six months as works get underway.

A Comhairle spokeswoman said: “We are pleased that construction works can begin again at Lochmaddy Pier.

“It was extremely unfortunate that the original contract with L&M Keating Ltd had to be terminated and the delay this caused to the delivery process but we look forward to now working with George Leslie Ltd in what is an important element of the Skye Triangle Infrastructure Improvement Programme.

“We continue to work with Transport Scotland, CMAL, CalMac Ferries Ltd and The Highland Council in delivering what is undoubtedly a significant investment in ferry services for the communities in Harris and the Uists.

“We do not envisage there being any disruption to the ferry service as a result of the works at Lochmaddy and any disruption at the pier itself will be kept to an absolute minimum.”

