Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen charity to hold Ladies Lunch event to empower girls and women in Kenya

By Denny Andonova
April 11, 2022, 2:46 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 3:17 pm
Faith and her mum Felista have been supported by Gef since 2016.
An Aberdeen charity has launched a new initiative to help struggling families in Kenya.

The Gathimba Edwards Foundation (Gef) will host a Ladies Lunch event to support girls get into education and expand businesses for women through its Two Feet Initiative.

The event will be held on June 18 at the newly revamped Union Kirk venue on Union Street to raise funds for tuition fees, as well as essential school supplies such as uniforms, stationary and books.

Gef co-founder, Myles Edwards said the charity’s aim is to provide as many Kenyan children as possible with the opportunity of a bright future.

He added: “We are very excited to be hosting our first Ladies Lunch and one of our first in person events since Covid-19 came into the world.

“In addition to helping get girls into school and start business for their mums, we also plan to improve the living conditions of girls who struggle to study due to lack of light and furniture to do their homework; whilst also providing them with access to a psychosocial support programme.”

Stef Paterson and Jade Flannigan, directors of property firm The Property Duo, which sponsored the event, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the upcoming Gathimba Edwards Foundation Ladies Lunch, a hugely worthwhile cause that is close to our hearts – empowering women to be the best they can be, whatever their circumstances.”

