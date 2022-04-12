New program launched by UHI Inverness to support care experienced young people

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A programme designed to help support care experienced young people has been launched by the University of the Highland and Islands (UHI).

The Leep Ahead programme – Life, Education, Employment and Personal Development – aims to engage young people in care about learning and employment.

The initiative was created based on feedback from care experienced young people about how to best support their future goals.

It will help care experienced young people fulfil their ambitions, whether university, training, apprenticeship or full employment.

Most young people in care have to adjust to a major change in their living situation, which can often lead to them not reaching their full potential at school.

The 18-week Leep Ahead programme, which began in January 2022, has allowed 13 students the opportunity to level up their skills for progressing towards their personal goals.

Course offers a ‘bit of everything’

In addition to employability skills, the students have also been learning about mental health and wellbeing, healthy eating, managing money and building resilience.

Demi Harrower, 20, from Inverness, has been in care for eight years. She’s recently moved into her own accommodation.

She said: “I was really nervous about starting this course, but it’s come at exactly the right time for me. It’s given me the skills I need to live independently; it’s got me into a routine and made me want to learn more.

“I don’t want to move backwards now. I’m really enjoying finding out about the different study options available to me.

“We’re getting to see a bit of everything, from mechanics to things like hair and beauty. I think it could benefit so many people. I’ve made new friends, and the support has been brilliant.

“I’ve been able to speak with trained counsellors, which has been really good. I’m just happy to be here. It feels like a really positive thing.

“It’s also amazing to be taught by someone who has experience of the care system and knows just how difficult it is for us”.

Amanda Learmonth, Access and Transitions coordinator at UHI Inverness, said: “Care experienced young people have so many skills and qualities to celebrate but often need a little extra support to be able to sustain a full-time course or job.

“The Leep Ahead programme provides that wrap-around support, helping them to develop the skills they need to support themselves, create a realistic routine, and broaden their horizons so they can see the positive next steps available to them.”