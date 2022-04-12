Line of Duty star Martin Compston spotted filming TV series near Tain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston was spotted on the picturesque Balintore beach near Tain while filming a new documentary series.

The actor is best known as Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott in the BBC drama series Line of Duty.

However, the 37-year-old is up north filming with TV presenter Phil McHugh on a documentary about modern Scotland.

The premise of the show, entitled Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling, is to find out “what makes Scotland tick”.

Photos were posted to social media by Neale Salisbury, owner of The Old Manse Bed & Breakfast & The Barn.

The show is set to air on BBC Scotland later this year, with the team having begun filming on the Isle of Harris before coming to Easter Ross over the weekend.

They will explore the wild landscapes and vibrant cities of Scotland, while enjoying the best it has to offer with friendly locals along the way.